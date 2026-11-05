You leave old refrigerator doors on for pickup, but the safety commission says a 1956 law addressed children trapped inside

I’m Deb Kowalski, and we live here in Florida. As of early November 2026, my old reflex when thinking about an appliance waiting for pickup is simple: unplug it, put it out, and consider the job done. With a refrigerator, that leaves the doors attached while the appliance sits unattended. We are used to treating an unplugged machine as a harmless machine, but a refrigerator door is still a door.

That distinction matters when you are trying to get a bulky thing out of the house and off your list. The truck may be coming, yet there is still time between setting the refrigerator out and having it taken away. The belief that needs checking is not whether the power is off. It is whether an unplugged refrigerator with its doors on is safe to leave where a child could reach it. Florida’s statutes list abandoned or discarded refrigerators under an attractive-nuisance provision, a concrete reminder that disposal is more than getting the appliance to the curb.

What the consumer safety commission says

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says, “Childproof old-style refrigerators and other appliances which are to be discarded or are in storage. The surest method is to take off the door completely” That is the instruction I would keep in mind while preparing an old refrigerator for pickup: deal with the door before leaving the appliance unattended, rather than assuming unplugging it has finished the safety work.

The commission says the Refrigerator Safety Act was enacted on August 2, 1956, to prevent deaths of young children who could become trapped inside household refrigerators and suffocate. It also says a required inside-door release must work whether or not a refrigerator has electrical power. So power is not what makes that release work. The commission warns, though, that some appliances may still lack those safety features. An old refrigerator headed for disposal is not something I would judge safe for a child by looking at its unplugged cord.

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Why the closed door matters

The danger the commission describes is a child crawling inside and the door closing. It has received reports of children suffocating in old-style latch-type refrigerators and other appliances. Its explanation is plain: when a door slammed shut, the tight-fitting gasket on most of those appliances cut off air to the child. Pulling the plug does nothing to remove the door or its gasket. That is why the familiar end-of-the-job gesture—unplug, move, leave—misses the part that matters here.

What I’d do instead

Before leaving an old refrigerator out for pickup, take its doors off completely. That is the commission’s surest method for childproofing old-style refrigerators being discarded.

Treat the time it waits for collection as part of disposal, not as a harmless pause after the appliance has left the kitchen.

If the doors cannot be removed, follow the fallback in a city’s appliance-collection instructions: tape or tie them closed. Those instructions put door removal first and give securing the doors as the alternative when removal is not possible.

Tell whoever handles the pickup that the job includes preparing the old refrigerator so a child cannot get trapped inside while it waits.