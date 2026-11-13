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Dearing
📅 DES Arts & Academic Night for 1st & 2nd Grade Families
8 days ago
📅 DES Arts & Academic Night for 1st & 2nd Grade
Dearing Elementary is hosting DES Arts & Academic Night featuring performances by 1st and 2nd grade students.
🕕 When: February 11, 2027, 6:00–7:00 PM
📍 Where: Dearing Elementary School, 500 North Main Street, Dearing, GA 30808
☎ Phone: 706-986-4900
If you have a 1st or 2nd grader at DES, mark your calendar and come out to support their arts and academic work that evening.
More Info: DES Arts & Academic Night (1st & 2nd perform) | De...
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