Dearborn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from hospitals, clinics, and private practices. If you’re in patient care or mental health, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: UHS – Metropolitan Behavioral Health

UHS – Metropolitan Behavioral Health Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time, Nights (7 p.m.–7 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Behavioral health RN role at a 144-bed inpatient facility serving adolescents, adults, and older adults. You’ll coordinate care, lead LPNs and techs, and get competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and career growth across 300+ UHS sites.

Employer: UHS – Metropolitan Behavioral Health

UHS – Metropolitan Behavioral Health Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an experienced RN overseeing two 24-bed psych units (adolescent and adult). You’ll handle staffing, training, scheduling, and direct care, with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and advancement within UHS.

Employer: Corewell Health – Dearborn Hospital

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time, Days (7:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m., 36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RN openings across Med Surg, Renal, Urology, Neuro, Inpatient Cancer, and Progressive Care units at a Top 10 hospital in Michigan. Strong fit if you want acute care experience, comprehensive benefits, retirement match, on-demand pay, and lots of unit options.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Location: Dearborn, MI (23401 Ford Rd)

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $200,000–$350,000+ annually (daily guarantee + % of production)

Established Dearborn practice with 11 operatories, digital tech, and strong patient flow. You keep clinical autonomy while enjoying high earning potential, malpractice coverage, health benefits, CE support, and a $2,000 annual professional/wellness fund.

Employer: Michigan Modern Psychology

Location: Dearborn, MI (plus Brownstown)

Type: Contract – Full-time (30–35 appts/week) or Part-time (10–15 appts/week)

Salary: Not listed

Private practice setting with flexible scheduling, especially for evenings/weekends. You’ll do individual, family, and couples therapy (high need for kids ages 4–15), with strong focus on clinical development, training, and peer support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Part-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Part-time echo tech role doing cardiac and vascular ultrasound, supporting stress tests and cardiology teams. Good match if you have echo/sonography experience and want hands-on work in a hospital or trauma-center style environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.