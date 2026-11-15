Dearborn’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around EVs, batteries, and advanced vehicle tech. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and real-world impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid, 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,100–$166,200 (grade 5–8, based on experience)

You’ll own wheel, tire, jack, and ornament components from design through launch, balancing cost, weight, quality, and manufacturing needs. Great fit if you have 2+ years tire/wheel engineering and CAD experience and want to see your work on vehicles out on the road.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid) with travel up to 50% to Ohio

with travel up to to Ohio Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,300–$166,200 (grade 6–8)

Work on gears and crankshaft machining lines for engine and powertrain programs, from equipment bids to installation and handoff to plants. Ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing engineering, know GD&T, and like being on the floor solving real production problems.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid, 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,600–$166,200 (grade 7–8)

Lead electromechanical work on a strategic government/defense program plus next-gen UI, digital accessories, and specialty vehicle features. Great for someone with 3+ years in product/systems development, strong automotive electrical knowledge, and hands-on skills with CAD, 3D printing, and maker platforms.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid, 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,300–$192,900 (grade 5–8)

Own RF vehicle access and authentication hardware as a Design & Release Engineer, from requirements and RF certification to DVP testing and launch support. Best for engineers with automotive electrical systems experience and interest in wireless/RF and vehicle networks.

Employer: Ford Energy (wholly-owned Ford subsidiary)

(wholly-owned Ford subsidiary) Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid, 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,100–$166,200 (grade 8)

Be the quality backbone for grid-scale battery energy storage systems, leading DFMEA/PFMEA, RRCL, and SCCAF to “design it right the first time.” Great if you have 5+ years FMEA experience, Six Sigma background, and want to work at the intersection of batteries, systems, and manufacturing.

Employer: Ford Energy

Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid, 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,100–$166,200 (grade 8)

Write and manage the system and component requirements and validation test methods that drive Ford Energy’s battery storage products. A strong match if you have 2+ years writing technical requirements, know tools like DOORS/Jama/Polarion, and enjoy systems thinking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are open to different backgrounds if you bring solid engineering fundamentals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.