Dearborn’s schools are busy and still hiring. If you work in education, there are a few solid roles here worth a closer look.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Dearborn, MI (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with K–12 students with mild to moderate disabilities, creating IEP-driven lesson plans and teaming with general ed teachers and families. Good fit if you’re certified in Special Education and want a hands-on, collaborative role where you can see your impact every day.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Dearborn, MI (travel assignment, school-based, VOCO/virtual)

(travel assignment, school-based, VOCO/virtual) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions premium compensation, non-taxable stipends, 401(k), and healthcare benefits)

Travel SLP role serving middle and high school students, with a mix of virtual/VOCO services and strong support for travel and licensure costs. Great if you hold your CCCs, have a Michigan SLP license, and want higher pay potential plus housing/meal stipends while building teletherapy skills.

Employer: Birch Agency

Location: Dearborn, MI (district support)

(district support) Type: Part-time, in-person ~4 days/month

School Year: 2026–2027

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive and negotiable)

Lead special education services at the district level, focusing on compliance, IEP processes, staff support, and program improvement. Ideal for an experienced special ed administrator with a Michigan School Administrator certificate and Special Education Director approval who wants a flexible schedule.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.