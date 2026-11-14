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📅 MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn on Nov. 16, 2026
📅 MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn – evening event
MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, from 6:00–10:00 p.m.
The listing is posted by the City of Dearborn. For more information about the event, you can contact the Dearborn Administrative Center at 16901 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126 during office hours (8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday).
If you have questions, call 311 or 313-943-2150, or use the online contact form at Dearborn.gov/ContactUs.
Details like parking, ticket costs, and specific activities are not listed here, so reach out to the city if you need that info before you go.
More Info: MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn | City of Dearbo...
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