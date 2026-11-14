Dearborn’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local freight to auto and medical routes. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. Location: Dearborn, MI (terminal: 4444 Wyoming Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126)

(terminal: 4444 Wyoming Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Pay: Up to $900/day, gross about $150,000+ per year ($3,000–$4,000/week)

Home daily, day shift, and steady regional freight across MI, OH, IN, and IL. Universal offers plate and insurance programs, low bobtail rates, and access to over 200 company-owned chassis plus year-round freight from national accounts.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM , rotational weekends)

(Monday–Friday, , rotational weekends) Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Drive a company vehicle, pick up and deliver medical specimens, and help keep patient testing on track. This is a good fit if you want a steady daytime route, like working solo on the road, and want benefits from day one plus PTO, 401(k) match, and growth options.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI & other Southeast Michigan sites

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44.565–$44.765/hour plus shift, overtime, and holiday premiums

High hourly pay with strong union-style benefits, including company-paid medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with company contributions, holiday pay, profit sharing, and PTO. Ideal for experienced auto/diesel mechanics who want stable work doing inspections, diagnostics, and repairs on a set schedule.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.