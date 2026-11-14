Dearborn’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around cloud, AI, and automotive software. If you’re in IT and anywhere near GCP, Python, or platform engineering, this is a good week to look.

Employer: Lorven Technologies Inc.

Lorven Technologies Inc. Location: Dearborn, MI – Onsite

Type: Contract (W2, ~$35/hr, no benefits)

Work on OTA software updates for vehicles, ECU flashing, and HIL validation using Python, C#, CANoe/CANalyzer, Jira, GitHub. Great fit if you know 3G/4G TCUs, HMI, NAVI and enjoy deep diagnostic and automation work.

Employer: Systems Technology Group, Inc. (STG)

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Senior role (about 7+ years in IT/Cloud) focused on GCP, cloud architecture, DevOps, CI/CD, and Python. You’ll drive automation, improve release speed, and support production, test, and sandbox environments.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,800–$250,800 (LL6)

Lead Ford’s Internal Developer Platform on GCP, owning CI/CD self-service, infra-as-code, observability, and DevSecOps. People-leadership plus hands-on platform strategy across Terraform, GKE, Anthos, Jenkins/GitHub Actions, observability tools.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,800–$250,800 (Leadership level 6)

Run a team owning 3DEXPERIENCE (ENOVIA) customization and L3 support. Deep 3DX (MQL/TCL, JPO/Java, EKL), DevOps tooling, and incident leadership. Ideal if you’re a hands-on PLM expert who can also manage vendors and production outages.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid, 4+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,700–$268,300 (Leadership level 5)

Executive-level role leading ~50 engineers building Ford’s Device Connectivity Platform on GCP, Java, Spring Boot, Kubernetes. Own strategy, delivery, and production for always-on connected vehicle services; 25% global travel.

Employer: Alpha Wave Neuro

Location: Dearborn, MI 48124 (Hybrid / On-site as needed)

Type: Contract, with ongoing as-needed support

Pay: $50–$75/hour

One-time healthcare IT build-out (servers/cloud, M365/Azure/AWS/Google Workspace, VPN, device security) plus on-call support. Must have HIPAA experience and be willing to sign a BAA; great if you like flexible, project-based work.

Employer: Miracle Software Systems, Inc

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time or W2 Contract (no C2C)

Full-time or W2 Contract (no C2C) Senior role building Generative AI and Agentic AI apps with Python, LangChain/LangGraph, GCP, REST APIs, and LLMs like Gemini/Claude. You’ll design AI agents, integrate LLMs into enterprise apps, and use tools like GitHub Copilot.

Employer: Programmers.io

Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Deep Android AOSP / framework work across app layer (Java/Kotlin), JNI, native frameworks, HAL, and Android services. Automotive/infotainment (AAOS, Android Auto, CarPlay, connectivity) experience is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.