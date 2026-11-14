Dearborn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to school‑based and home care. Here are several local roles with different schedules and settings to fit your life.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Dearborn, MI (Dearborn Hospital)

Type: Part-time, PRN, variable shifts/weekends

Focus: Inpatient pediatrics (hospitalist team)

Work with a large teaching hospital team caring for hospitalized children—admissions, discharges, assessments, meds, and coordination with residents and specialists. Requires NP or PA master’s degree, Michigan license, BLS, PALS, NRP, and comfort in an inpatient pediatric setting.

Employer: Birch Agency

Location: Dearborn, MI (school district)

Type: PRN / As-needed, in-person

School Year: 2026–2027

Provide PT services to students in a school setting—evaluations, IEP-based treatment plans, and collaboration with teachers and families. Michigan PT license required; pediatric and school-based experience preferred. Offers flexible, as-needed scheduling, competitive/negotiable pay, and potential travel stipends.

Employer: Your Voice Speech Therapy, PLLC

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Part-time to Full-time, in-person, school-based

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour

Evaluate and treat students with speech and language needs through the IEP and RTI process, with room to grow from part-time into full-time. Requires a master’s in SLP and Michigan licensure (ASHA CCC preferred). Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, CE credits, and a family-run, supportive environment.

Employer: Optimal Care

Office: Bingham Farms, MI

Bingham Farms, MI Main Service Area: Dearborn, Canton, Plymouth, Northville, West Detroit

Type: Likely Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri 8–5) with weekend on-call rotation

Manage a home-based hospice caseload, providing skilled nursing and emotional support in homes, assisted living, and nursing facilities. Requires current RN license, 1+ year clinical experience, and reliable transportation. Offers mileage reimbursement, at least 3 weeks PTO for full-time, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, short-term disability, life insurance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.