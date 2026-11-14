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🏗️ Dearborn MI Engineering Roles – Multiple Hybrid & Onsite Openings
Dearborn’s auto scene is buzzing, and engineering roles are popping up with solid pay and long contracts. If you’re into vehicles, electronics, or testing, this week has some strong options.
Automotive Feature Assurance Engineer
- Employer: TechClub Inc
- Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)
- Type: Contract (12+ months)
- Salary: Not listed
Work end‑to‑end on feature validation for modern vehicle systems (like EV batteries, infotainment, climate, connectivity). Good fit if you have 3+ years in automotive, know JIRA and validation planning, and want a long, hands‑on contract.
Automotive Feature Assurance Engineer (W2 only)
- Employer: Reqroute, Inc
- Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)
- Type: Contract (12+ months, W2 only)
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar scope to the TechClub role, but hired through a different firm and W2 only (no C2C). You’ll build and run validation plans, lead defect triage, and manage detailed JIRA tracking for new vehicle features.
Electromechanical Engineer
- Employer: Ford Motor Company
- Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid – ~4+ days onsite/week)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Approx. $86,600–$166,200 (Grade 7–8 range)
Join Ford’s Research & Advanced Engineering team as a technical lead on a strategic government/defense program plus next‑gen UI and specialty vehicle features. Great for someone with 3+ years in automotive electrical systems, some 3D CAD/3D printing, and a maker mindset (Arduino, Raspberry Pi, etc.), with strong benefits and growth paths.
Vehicle Test / Validation Engineer
- Employer: Optimal Inc.
- Location: Dearborn, MI (Fully Onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role validating vehicle software and integrated systems in an Agile setup. You’ll design and run tests, build automation tools and dashboards, and use Python, APIs, and JIRA to keep infotainment and vehicle software releases on track.
Senior Electrical / Electronics Product Design Engineer
- Employer: HTC Global Services
- Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior‑level hardware design role focused on electronic circuit design, WCCA, signal & power integrity, and automotive‑grade reliability. Ideal if you have 10+ years in electronics, are comfortable with Mentor/Cadence, SPICE/Mathcad, and know CAN/LIN/Automotive Ethernet.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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