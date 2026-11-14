Dearborn’s auto scene is buzzing, and engineering roles are popping up with solid pay and long contracts. If you’re into vehicles, electronics, or testing, this week has some strong options.

Employer: TechClub Inc

TechClub Inc Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Work end‑to‑end on feature validation for modern vehicle systems (like EV batteries, infotainment, climate, connectivity). Good fit if you have 3+ years in automotive, know JIRA and validation planning, and want a long, hands‑on contract.

Employer: Reqroute, Inc

Reqroute, Inc Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)

Type: Contract (12+ months, W2 only)

Salary: Not listed

Very similar scope to the TechClub role, but hired through a different firm and W2 only (no C2C). You’ll build and run validation plans, lead defect triage, and manage detailed JIRA tracking for new vehicle features.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid – ~4+ days onsite/week)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Approx. $86,600–$166,200 (Grade 7–8 range)

Join Ford’s Research & Advanced Engineering team as a technical lead on a strategic government/defense program plus next‑gen UI and specialty vehicle features. Great for someone with 3+ years in automotive electrical systems, some 3D CAD/3D printing, and a maker mindset (Arduino, Raspberry Pi, etc.), with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Optimal Inc.

Optimal Inc. Location: Dearborn, MI (Fully Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role validating vehicle software and integrated systems in an Agile setup. You’ll design and run tests, build automation tools and dashboards, and use Python, APIs, and JIRA to keep infotainment and vehicle software releases on track.

Employer: HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level hardware design role focused on electronic circuit design, WCCA, signal & power integrity, and automotive‑grade reliability. Ideal if you have 10+ years in electronics, are comfortable with Mentor/Cadence, SPICE/Mathcad, and know CAN/LIN/Automotive Ethernet.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.