Dearborn has a nice mix of office and event work right now, from one-time gigs to steady front desk roles. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Private individual

Private individual Location: Dearborn / Metro Detroit, MI

Type: Temporary / Contract (2 separate event dates)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Be the bride’s right hand for two wedding events—help with getting ready, driving to appointments, keeping her on schedule, and handling small errands. Great fit if you’re calm, detail‑oriented, and have a car plus a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Dearborn, MI (work location: on the road )

(work location: ) Type: Other

Pay: $23.05 – $27.76 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, EAP, parental leave, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement

Handle phones, greet clients, manage calendars, and keep office tasks organized using Microsoft Office and some QuickBooks. Good for someone with front desk or clerical experience who wants solid pay plus benefits.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see—greet visitors, schedule appointments, manage records, and help with insurance and payments in a busy dental office. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of receptionist or customer service experience, especially in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings you haven’t seen posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.