🚧 Leaf pickup schedule & deadlines for Dearborn neighborhoods

Loose leaf crews will be in several Dearborn areas on these dates:

Nov. 13, 2026 (Round 2): Korte Subdivision (Ford Rd, Greenfield, Michigan Ave, Mercury Dr) Springwells Foundation (Michigan Ave, Greenfield, Rotunda, Eastham) If time allows: Ten Eyck Park Area (Oakwood Blvd, Southfield Service Dr, Outer Dr, Dartmouth, Madison, Monroe, Snow, Elmdale)



The notice also lists the day‑by‑day order for other areas from Oct. 26–Nov. 12, including: Schemansky, Penn/Vassar, Edison, Uptown, Golfview, York, Levagood, Dearborn Hills, Crowley, Oxford, Ford Historic Home, Aviation, Hemlock, Ford Woods, Geer, Morningside, Lapeer, Eugene/Porath areas.

Key rules:

Remove cars from streets in posted collection areas.

in posted collection areas. Rake leaves into the street as soon as you see collection signs in your neighborhood.

as soon as you see collection signs in your neighborhood. Street loose-leaf pickup ends Friday, Dec. 11, 2026.

You can still use yard waste pickup through the week of Dec. 14, 2026 for bagged/binned leaves.

Watch for signs on your block to know when crews are coming.