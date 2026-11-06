🏥 Dearborn Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles Hiring

Dearborn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with big systems and local clinics all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s a solid mix of hospital, clinic, and outpatient roles open.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Dearborn, MI (HFMG Surgery Center)

Dearborn, MI (HFMG Surgery Center) Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $40,000 sign-on bonus eligible

Ambulatory surgery role with no call, no overnights, minimal weekends, latest shift 9:30 p.m. Wide case mix (ortho, plastics, peds, GYN, endoscopy, more) in a fast-paced setting with a large CRNA team.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Dearborn, MI (Ford Road Women’s Health Clinic)

Dearborn, MI (Ford Road Women’s Health Clinic) Type: Full-time

Balanced OB and GYN practice with a strong referral base, plus coverage at Henry Ford Hospital–Detroit and West Bloomfield. Offers excellent compensation, full benefits, and optional teaching/academic work.

Employer: Henry Ford Health – OptimEyes

Henry Ford Health – OptimEyes Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Primary eye care role in a busy retail/clinical setting, with medical management of eye disease and chances to help grow the practice. Includes evenings/weekends and close collaboration with ophthalmology.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Dearborn, MI (metro Detroit network)

Dearborn, MI (metro Detroit network) Type: Full-time

General neurology position within a 65+ neurologist department and major Neuroscience Institute. Mix of outpatient and inpatient, with options for clinical research, teaching, and academic appointment through MSU or Wayne State.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hour

One-on-one work with children with autism using behavior plans designed by a BCBA. No prior ABA experience needed—training provided, plus a clear career path in behavioral health.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Dearborn Hospital , 18101 Oakwood Blvd

, 18101 Oakwood Blvd Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on for external applicants

Clinic-based MA role supporting an OBGYN residency program with steady weekday hours. Mix of patient flow, vitals, procedures, and lab work in a teaching environment.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Dearborn Hospital , 18101 Oakwood Blvd

, 18101 Oakwood Blvd Type: Full-time, 24-hour in-house call model

Laborist role on a high-volume L&D unit (>3,000 deliveries/year). In-house coverage for triage, deliveries, emergencies, and transfers, with collaboration across residents, midwives, and attendings.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Dearborn Hospital , 18101 Oakwood Blvd

, 18101 Oakwood Blvd Type: Full-time, days

Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on for external hires

Interventional Radiology/Cath/EP-focused role handling pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care, hemodynamic monitoring, and imaging. Day shift with on-call weekends in a Level II trauma and teaching hospital.

Employer: West Village Dental Care

West Village Dental Care Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $18/hour

Chairside assisting, X-rays, sterilization, and front-desk support in a busy dental office. Arabic language skills are needed to support local patients and improve communication.

Employer: Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, some holidays)

Pay: $22–$26/hour

Frontline guide for fertility patients—scheduling, education, insurance help, and emotional support. Great fit if you like case management-style work and close patient relationships.

Employer: Dearborn Surgery Center, LLC

Dearborn Surgery Center, LLC Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time OR scrub role with strong focus on ortho/total joints, room turnover, and maintaining a sterile field. Offers 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Type: Contingent (as-needed)

OR nursing role focused on coordinating and delivering perioperative care, using the full nursing process. Good option if you want flexible hours within a large academic system.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.