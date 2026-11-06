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Dearborn
🏥 Dearborn Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles Hiring
9 days ago
Dearborn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with big systems and local clinics all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s a solid mix of hospital, clinic, and outpatient roles open.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Dearborn, MI (HFMG Surgery Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Bonus: $40,000 sign-on bonus eligible
- Ambulatory surgery role with no call, no overnights, minimal weekends, latest shift 9:30 p.m. Wide case mix (ortho, plastics, peds, GYN, endoscopy, more) in a fast-paced setting with a large CRNA team.
Ob/Gyn Physician – Fall 2027 Start
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Dearborn, MI (Ford Road Women’s Health Clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Balanced OB and GYN practice with a strong referral base, plus coverage at Henry Ford Hospital–Detroit and West Bloomfield. Offers excellent compensation, full benefits, and optional teaching/academic work.
Optometrist – OptimEyes (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health – OptimEyes
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000
- Primary eye care role in a busy retail/clinical setting, with medical management of eye disease and chances to help grow the practice. Includes evenings/weekends and close collaboration with ophthalmology.
General Neurologist
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Dearborn, MI (metro Detroit network)
- Type: Full-time
- General neurology position within a 65+ neurologist department and major Neuroscience Institute. Mix of outpatient and inpatient, with options for clinical research, teaching, and academic appointment through MSU or Wayne State.
Center-Based Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
- One-on-one work with children with autism using behavior plans designed by a BCBA. No prior ABA experience needed—training provided, plus a clear career path in behavioral health.
Medical Assistant II – OBGYN Residency
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Dearborn Hospital, 18101 Oakwood Blvd
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)
- Bonus: $1,000 sign-on for external applicants
- Clinic-based MA role supporting an OBGYN residency program with steady weekday hours. Mix of patient flow, vitals, procedures, and lab work in a teaching environment.
Physician – OB/Gyn Laborist (Bonus Available)
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Dearborn Hospital, 18101 Oakwood Blvd
- Type: Full-time, 24-hour in-house call model
- Laborist role on a high-volume L&D unit (>3,000 deliveries/year). In-house coverage for triage, deliveries, emergencies, and transfers, with collaboration across residents, midwives, and attendings.
IR Special Procedure Tech – Days
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Dearborn Hospital, 18101 Oakwood Blvd
- Type: Full-time, days
- Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on for external hires
- Interventional Radiology/Cath/EP-focused role handling pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care, hemodynamic monitoring, and imaging. Day shift with on-call weekends in a Level II trauma and teaching hospital.
Dental Assistant (Arabic Speaking)
- Employer: West Village Dental Care
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $18/hour
- Chairside assisting, X-rays, sterilization, and front-desk support in a busy dental office. Arabic language skills are needed to support local patients and improve communication.
Patient Navigator – Fertility
- Employer: Pinnacle Fertility
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, some holidays)
- Pay: $22–$26/hour
- Frontline guide for fertility patients—scheduling, education, insurance help, and emotional support. Great fit if you like case management-style work and close patient relationships.
Surgical Technologist / Scrub Tech
- Employer: Dearborn Surgery Center, LLC
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- OR scrub role with strong focus on ortho/total joints, room turnover, and maintaining a sterile field. Offers 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room, Contingent
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Contingent (as-needed)
- OR nursing role focused on coordinating and delivering perioperative care, using the full nursing process. Good option if you want flexible hours within a large academic system.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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