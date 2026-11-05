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SMART seeks input on 2027 bus service changes
SMART is proposing 2027 bus service changes, including new service on routes 120, 290, and 295, route extensions, and more weekend trips, and is holding public meetings for feedback. A virtual public meeting will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. (register at smartbus.org), followed by in-person hearings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at Trenton Veterans Memorial Library, 2790 Westfield Rd., Trenton, MI 48183, and Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Westland City Hall, Gene McKinney Ballrooms A & B, 36300 Warren Rd., Westland, MI 48185. Residents who cannot attend may email written comments by December 31, 2026 to PublicHearing@smartbus.org, and full details and proposed changes are posted at smartbus.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by smartmovesus
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