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Michigan

SMART honored as Sustainable Superhero winner

3 days ago
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SMARTMovesUs has been named a Sustainable Superhero Winner at the Best of MichBusiness awards, recognizing the organization for its work in sustainability and efforts to build a better future in the communities it serves across Michigan.

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