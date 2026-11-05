💻 Dearborn MI IT Jobs – Multiple Roles, One With $200K+ Pay

Dearborn’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around auto and manufacturing. If you’re into SAP, DevOps, or testing, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Yochana

Yochana Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)

Type: Long-term Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role supports SAP PP / PPDS for production and material planning in a large enterprise setting. Good fit if you like L1/L2 support, working tickets in ServiceNow, and digging into MRP, BOMs, and planning jobs.

Employer: Infosys

Location: Dearborn, MI or Infosys US hub

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits package)

You’ll lead SAP FICO design and configuration on S/4HANA, including GL, AP/AR, Asset Accounting, and integration with SD/MM. Great if you’ve done at least one greenfield S/4 implementation and enjoy complex integrations, data migration, and working with big manufacturing clients.

Employer: Ford Motor Company (Ford Pro)

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$200,000 + benefits

Lead and grow a DevOps / platform engineering team that supports Ford Pro’s telematics and data services. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in software/DevOps and 5+ years managing teams, strong CI/CD and cloud background (GCP, Terraform, Kubernetes a plus), and a passion for developer experience and reliability.

Employer: KPIT Technologies

Location: Dearborn, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more)

You’ll dig into log files, do root cause analysis, and work closely with dev and test teams to track and resolve defects. Good match if you’re comfortable with Linux/QNX, shell scripting, SSH, JIRA/Bugzilla, and like hands-on debugging in an Agile environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.