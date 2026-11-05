undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dearborn
📋 Dearborn Admin Jobs With Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles
6 days ago
Dearborn has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like front desk work and helping people in healthcare or senior living.
Medical Billing Clerk - No Exp.
- Employer: Not listed (healthcare billing role)
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: OTHER, in-person
- Pay: $26.47 – $31.88 per hour, about 46 hours/week
- Why it’s worth a click: Entry-level medical billing with no prior experience required. You’ll learn ICD-9/ICD-10 and CPT coding, work in EMR/EHR systems, and get benefits like 401(k), dental, retirement plan, and EAP.
Administrative Assistant at Autism Center
- Employer: Behavior Frontiers
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:15 PM
- Why it’s worth a click: Front desk and office support in an autism treatment center, with a steady weekday schedule and a big list of perks: 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick leave, medical/dental/vision, telehealth, gym discounts, and more.
Front Desk Receptionist – Independent Living Facility
- Employer: Allegria Village
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM (set, recurring)
- Why it’s worth a click: Perfect if you want steady weekend hours. You’ll be the welcoming face for residents and visitors, handle phones, mail, and logs in a premier senior living community.
Dental Receptionist (Full-Time or Part-Time)
- Employer: Family Crown Dentistry
- Location: Dearborn, MI 48126
- Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour, 20–40 hours/week
- Why it’s worth a click: Friendly dental office with flexible hours. You’ll greet patients, manage the schedule, handle insurance and payments; 1+ year dental/medical front office experience and English/Arabic are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.