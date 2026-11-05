📋 Dearborn Admin Jobs With Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles

Dearborn has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like front desk work and helping people in healthcare or senior living.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare billing role)

Not listed (healthcare billing role) Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: OTHER, in-person

OTHER, in-person Pay: $26.47 – $31.88 per hour , about 46 hours/week

, about Why it’s worth a click: Entry-level medical billing with no prior experience required. You’ll learn ICD-9/ICD-10 and CPT coding, work in EMR/EHR systems, and get benefits like 401(k), dental, retirement plan, and EAP.

Employer: Behavior Frontiers

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:15 PM

Why it’s worth a click: Front desk and office support in an autism treatment center, with a steady weekday schedule and a big list of perks: 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick leave, medical/dental/vision, telehealth, gym discounts, and more.

Employer: Allegria Village

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM (set, recurring)

(set, recurring) Why it’s worth a click: Perfect if you want steady weekend hours. You’ll be the welcoming face for residents and visitors, handle phones, mail, and logs in a premier senior living community.

Employer: Family Crown Dentistry

Location: Dearborn, MI 48126

Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person

Full-time or part-time, in-person Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour , 20–40 hours/week

, Why it’s worth a click: Friendly dental office with flexible hours. You’ll greet patients, manage the schedule, handle insurance and payments; 1+ year dental/medical front office experience and English/Arabic are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.