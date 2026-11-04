🚚 Dearborn, MI Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Dearborn’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around automotive and wholesale. If you’ve got buying or warehouse skills, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Kelly

Kelly Location: Dearborn, MI (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.25/hour

Source parts and services, lead supplier negotiations, and help cut costs for a major operation. Great fit if you have 2+ years in purchasing/supply chain and a bachelor’s degree, and want steady work with access to Kelly’s benefit plans.

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: Dearborn, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Contract (long-term, open-ended)

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026

Work on sourcing strategies for automotive commodities, manage suppliers, and support cost and quality goals. Good for someone with 2+ years in purchasing/supply chain, a related bachelor’s degree, and who likes hybrid work with a possible path to direct hire.

Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot

Location: Dearborn, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the receiving team, handle incoming shipments, and keep inventory records tight in a busy warehouse setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement, ideal if you have warehouse/receiving leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other roles in the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.