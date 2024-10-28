Open in App
    ‘The Gathering’ Axed By Channel 4 After One Season

    By Max Goldbart,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xw9uL_0wPAZnZw00

    The Gathering from Line of Duty producer World Productions has been axed by Channel 4 after one season.

    London Film Festival Pulled Far-Right Doc At Eleventh Hour Over "Safety" Concerns

    Helen Walsh’s series about a violent attack on a teenage girl during a rave has frequently been touted by Channel 4 execs as a major streaming success for the network. Exec Simon Health said it “performed very well for Channel 4 but there are new people in charge and new priorities.”

    Starring Boiling Point’s Vinette Robinson and young up-and-comers Eva Morgan and Sadie Soverall, the show centered on a violent attack on a teenage girl in a tidal islet. Set on Merseyside and interrogating the ways in which today’s parents impose their agendas, the drama focused on a group of teens from disparate backgrounds, each of whom could have committed the crime, along with their parents – who gave equal cause for suspicion.

    A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “We’re very proud of The Gathering and everything it has achieved. The series championed regional voices both on-and-off screen and was widely praised for its authentic representation of Liverpool and Merseyside. Every year Channel 4, like all broadcasters, must make decisions about which shows to rest, return or conclude to ensure we always innovate and offer viewers the best range of programming. We’d like to thank writer and creator Helen Walsh, World Productions, the wonderful cast and all those involved in the show’s success. We look forward to working with them again on future projects.”

    Channel 4 Posts Record Deficit As Content Chief Ian Katz Snubs Bonus

    The Gathering was Line of Duty maker World’s first show for Channel 4 since 2017’s Born to Kill. A number of Channel 4 press briefings positioned The Gathering as a big streaming success. It was also sold by distributor ITV Studios to France Télévisions and swept up at the Monte Carlo Television Festival Awards.

    Channel 4 TV drama was recently taken over by Film4 boss Ollie Madden, with Caroline Hollick exiting. Madden’s early commissions have included a Margaret Thatcher series starring Harriet Walter and Steve Coogan, and an adaptation of Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses with Gillian Anderson.

    The Sun was first news of The Gathering’s cancelation.

    Stormy Daniels & Boris Johnson To Guest On Channel 4's U.S. Election Night Coverage

