    Andy Garcia Joins Anthony Hopkins & Michele Morrone In ‘Maserati: The Brothers’

    By Andreas Wiseman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBKtF_0wP7GyAi00

    EXCLUSIVE : Oscar nominee Andy Garcia ( The Godfather Part III ) has joined Anthony Hopkins and Michele Morrone in the cast of sports biopic Maserati: The Brothers .

    Michele Morrone To Star Alongside Anthony Hopkins In 'Maserati: The Brothers'

    In the film about the brothers behind the iconic Italian car, Garcia will play Mr. Rossini, described as “a central figure in the story of the brothers”. Morrone will star as brother Alfieri Il Maserati. Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the family.

    The film will be produced by Italy’s Andrea Iervolino his new film and TV outfit called The Andrea Iervolino Company and directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco ( Crash ). Filming is due to get underway at the end of next month in Italy.

    Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. From its early days, the company – which is now known for luxury cars — was connected to the world of car racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix vehicle is the one that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash. Alfieri died a few years later at the age of 44 from injuries related to that carsh. In 1937, the brothers sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

    Iervolino’s previous company, ILBE Group – in which he was partnered with Monika Bacardi — produced the Bobby Moresco-directed biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and was also among the producers of Micheal Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

    Hunter Biden-Inspired Addiction Pic 'The Prince' In Works From Cameron Van Hoy & David Mamet; Scott Haze, Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito & Andy Garcia To Star

    Later this year, Garcia will be seen in a key role opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the Paramount+ TV drama Landman from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Next year, he will star in Twentieth Century Fox’s feature film, Eenie Meanie , as well as starring alongside Toni Collette in romantic feature Under The Stars .

    Iervolino said today: “Andy Garcia is an actor of incredible depth and versatility. His ability to bring authenticity and intensity to every role makes his contribution to Maserati: The Brothers unique and invaluable. His performance will add further prestige to this story that celebrates Italian innovation and passion, and we are honored to have him in our cast.”

    Garcia is represented by CAA and Linden.

    Andy Garcia, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch & Steve Zahn Among Final Additions To 20th Heist Thriller 'Eenie Meanie'

