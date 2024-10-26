Open in App
    ‘The Real Housewives Of London’ Spinoff Set As NBCUniversal Streamer Hayu’s First Original

    By Natalie Oganesyan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SElM_0wNcqlQl00

    The next locale for The Real Housewives franchise is London, NBCUniversal streamer Hayu announced at its inaugural FanFest event held Saturday. The series, set for a late 2025 release, will mark the platform’s first original, available in 45 markets outside the U.S.

    'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Teases More Drama With Karen Huger; Calls 'Love Hotel' Co-Star Shannon Beador An "Acquired Taste"

    “Breaking news from #HayuFanFest : Hayu will bring you The Real Housewives of London in 2025! Nobody serves a good cup of tea like the British—and London’s finest are ready to spill it,” read an announcement on the streamer’s social media page.

    Hayu’s Instagram Story streamed the live reaction from audiences in attendance, who were shown cheering and celebrating the news shared on stage. The international SVOD service caters to reality TV fans outside the U.S., offering programming from Bravo , E! and Oxygen.

    Talent in attendance for the event included The Real Housewives EP Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow, Southern Charm duo Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank and Below Deck star Captain Sandy Yawn.

    Ana Langenberg Exiting NBCUniversal Formats After Seven Years

    Airing exclusively on Hayu, the reality show aims to film in the first quarter of 2025 and casting is currently underway. It will be produced by Monkey, the company behind Britain’s long-running Made in Chelsea, which follows young socialites living in some of London’s most affluent neighborhoods.

    Previous international iterations of the franchise include locations set in Dubai, Rome, Melbourne, Sydney, Vancouver, Toronto, Munich, Athens, Nairobi, Amsterdam, Lagos, Cape Town and many others. Another previously-set U.K. format, The Real Housewives of Cheshire , served as the franchise’s longest-running international format, beginning in 2015 and running for 17 seasons.

    NBCU Looks To Build 'The Wall' In International Markets With Plans For European Production Hub

