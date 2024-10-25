‘LEGO Masters’ Heading To The Outside World With ‘Out Of The Box’ Spin-Off Unveiled In Three European Nations

Hit format LEGO Masters is building out its universe.

Distributor Banijay has struck deals for three European versions of a spin-off that will for the first time take the show beyond the confines of a studio.

LEGO Masters: Out of the Box will see teams of skilled builders embark on a road trip through their country, constructing LEGO masterpieces inspired by unique locations. Each challenge is intrinsically tied to the iconic surroundings — delivering builds that become a part of that environment.

The spin-offs have been greenlit on RTL in the Netherlands, Nelonen in Finland and TVN in Poland.

Originated by UK indie Tuesday’s Child, Lego Masters has landed 20 global commissions including on Fox, for which it has so far had a successful four-season run. In the UK it aired for one season and a Christmas special on Channel 4, marking a rare example of a show that has performed better outside its original country than within it.

Lucas Green, Banijay’s Chief Content Officer of Operations, said he anticipates more deals. “The format itself is universally popular with a co-viewing audience, and by taking the competition out the studio, LEGO Masters: Out of the Box offers a spectacular journey celebrating creativity, imagination, local history and culture,” he added.

Format spin-offs are in vogue at present as buyers look to build brands. Banijay’s Deal or No Deal Island has been performing well on NBC, while NBCUniversal unveiled a major international push for The Wall with a new hub at MIPCOM.

