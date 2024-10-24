Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    Erika Christensen & Penelope Ann Miller Leading Drama ‘After All’; Sublimity Launches Sales For AFM

    By Andreas Wiseman,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1yMI_0wKEPRtX00

    EXCLUSIVE : LA-based Sublimity Entertainment is launching sales at the upcoming American Film Market on drama After All , starring Penelope Ann Miller ( Carlito’s Way ) and Erika Christensen ( Will Trent ).

    Jeremy Irvine, Rupert Everett, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett & Layton Williams Set For Dance Comedy 'The Light Fantastic' -- AFM

    Also starring are Zach Gilford ( The Purge: Anarchy ), David James Elliott ( Heels ), Mike O’Malley ( Snowpiercer ), Sierra McCormack ( American Horror Story) and newcomer Kiara Muhammad.

    After All follows the journey of Ellen (played by Erika Christensen), a woman who returns home to care for her ailing mother and estranged teenage daughter. As three generations of women come together, they grapple with the challenges of reconnecting and discovering the strength to forgive.

    Currently in post-production, the film is produced by Kerstin Karlhuber, Dale Wade Davis, Tom Malloy, Joanna Zippel, Christian Sosa and Jon Wroblewski.

    Beta Cinema Boards Sales On Hannes Holm's Comedy 'Let It Rain' With Robert Gustafsson - AFM

    Directed by Kerstin Karlhuber and executive-produced by Christensen, script comes from Jack Bryant. The film was shot on location in Austin, Texas.

    “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the exceptional team behind After All ,” said Alfredo Lara Orbezo, COO and Co-Founder of Sublimity Entertainment. “The film is a tender, emotionally resonant exploration of family, healing, and forgiveness. The three women at the center of this story and their powerful performances will take your breath away”.

    Australian Horror 'In Vitro' Heads To AFM With The Exchange, Ashley Zukerman Among Cast

    Related Search

    Penelope Ann MillerErika ChristensenAfter all movieAmerican film marketDrama filmsAshley Zukerman

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    DJ Clark Kent Dies: Hip-Hop Superproducer Who Worked With Jay-Z And Mariah Carey Was 58
    Deadline 11 hours ago
    Too Little, Too Late: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Manslaughter Case Won’t Be Reopened, Judge Orders
    Deadline 20 hours ago
    Rapper Lil Durk Charged With Orchestrating “Cold-Blooded” 2022 Murder-For-Hire In LA
    Deadline 13 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Alan Ritchson To Star In Action Movie ‘The Runner’; A Higher Standard Launching Black List Script For AFM Ahead Of London Shoot
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'What's Happening!!' Star Mabel King: 25 Years After Her Tragic Life and Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: JP Lavoisier, Louise Sorel & Ivan G’vera Are Back While Greg Vaughan, Brandon Barash Depart
    Deadline 19 hours ago
    Matthew Perry’s Mother Suzanne Morrison Said “There Was An Inevitability To What Was Going To Happen Next” To Actor
    Deadline 15 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    ‘Beyond The Gates’: CBS Rounds Out Cast For New Sudser Kicking Off In Early 2025
    Deadline 19 hours ago
    Michael Malone Dies: Writer And TV Business Trade Reporter Was 55
    Deadline 16 hours ago
    ‘The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos Pushes Back On Martha Stewart’s Claim Show’s “Guys Aren’t Hot Enough”: “What Is Wrong With You?”
    Deadline 14 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    ‘Monsters’ Star Cooper Koch Celebrates Menéndez Resentencing: “Overwhelmed With Gratitude & Hope”
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Local Hidden Gems: Fun Spots For Your Next Night Out With Friends
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    ‘LEGO Masters’ Heading To The Outside World With ‘Out Of The Box’ Spin-Off Unveiled In Three European Nations
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Franklin Leonard & The Black List To Receive Gotham Anniversary Tribute, Marking 20th Year
    Deadline 1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    ‘The Young & The Restless’ Shares First Look Of Rebuilt Newman Ranch To Coincide With 13,000th Episode
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy