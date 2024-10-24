Erika Christensen & Penelope Ann Miller Leading Drama ‘After All’; Sublimity Launches Sales For AFM

EXCLUSIVE : LA-based Sublimity Entertainment is launching sales at the upcoming American Film Market on drama After All , starring Penelope Ann Miller ( Carlito’s Way ) and Erika Christensen ( Will Trent ).

Also starring are Zach Gilford ( The Purge: Anarchy ), David James Elliott ( Heels ), Mike O’Malley ( Snowpiercer ), Sierra McCormack ( American Horror Story) and newcomer Kiara Muhammad.

After All follows the journey of Ellen (played by Erika Christensen), a woman who returns home to care for her ailing mother and estranged teenage daughter. As three generations of women come together, they grapple with the challenges of reconnecting and discovering the strength to forgive.

Currently in post-production, the film is produced by Kerstin Karlhuber, Dale Wade Davis, Tom Malloy, Joanna Zippel, Christian Sosa and Jon Wroblewski.

Directed by Kerstin Karlhuber and executive-produced by Christensen, script comes from Jack Bryant. The film was shot on location in Austin, Texas.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the exceptional team behind After All ,” said Alfredo Lara Orbezo, COO and Co-Founder of Sublimity Entertainment. “The film is a tender, emotionally resonant exploration of family, healing, and forgiveness. The three women at the center of this story and their powerful performances will take your breath away”.

