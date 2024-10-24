Open in App
    ‘Tulsa King’ Continues Audience Growth On Paramount+, Outpacing Season 1 By 8%

    By Katie Campione,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmD05_0wKDPmTv00

    EXCLUSIVE: Five weeks in, Tulsa King Season 2 is still going strong on Paramount+.

    Ted Danson & Kelsey Grammer Settle 30-Year 'Cheers' Dispute: "Stuck In Both Of Our Memories"

    Through 35 days, Season 2 has now averaged more than 10M global households on the streamer, according to Paramount Global. It is outpacing Season 1, which had reached about 9.5M households by this time, by 8%.

    That indicates that interest in Tulsa King has continued to grow over the last five weeks, since Season 2 debuted. In the seven days post-premiere , the first episode of Season 2 managed 5.4M active sub households. The episode also broke a record for the series in terms of premiere-day viewership.

    (Paramount+, as with all streamers, can’t measure total unique viewers, since the company can’t determine how many people are watching via a single stream, or if anyone is actually watching a particular stream at all. The company reports households instead.)

    According to Paramount Global, the series is also generating buzz on social media, with eight times more engagements and 17 times more views than this time last season.

    'Agatha All Along' Recap: Lilia's Head-Scratching Backstory Leaves Many Questions As Coven Faces Tarot Trial

    Season 2 sees Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight continue to expand his criminal empire in Tulsa. New episodes are expected to roll out weekly on Sundays.

    In addition to Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, Tulsa King is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox, and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

    New episodes of Tulsa King Season 2 are airing through mid-November. They are available Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

    'The Golden Bachelorette' Recap: Hometowns Bring Clarity For Joan As 3 Men Advance To Fantasy Suites

