‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Lands First Remake Under Sony Pictures Television Ownership Through Polish Deal

EXCLUSIVE: So You Think You Can Dance is body-popping its way back to Poland after nearly a decade.

This marks the first remake deal for the format since Sony Pictures Television took over distribution upon acquiring a majority share of production company Industrial Media , which owned So You Think You Can Dance maker 19 Entertainment, in 2022.

The Sony Pictures Television format was last on air in Poland in 2015, but will now return to TVN, where it had run for nine seasons.

“This iconic show has long been a cherished part of our programming, and we are eager to showcase the remarkable talent and creativity that our contestants will bring to the stage,” said Lidia Kazen, TVN Television Channel Director. “We are confident that this revival will captivate both loyal fans and new viewers, and we look forward to witnessing the magic unfold once again.”

“It is fantastic to see So You Think You Can Dance returning to screens in Poland on TVN, where it enjoyed huge success in its original run,” said Laura St Clair, SVP International Formats, Sony Pictures Television. “ SYTYCD is an iconic format with legions of fans, and we are sure that the next generation of contestants there will make the revival a huge success once again”.

At the London TV Screenings earlier this year, Sony did strike an option deal with Warner Bros International Television Production for six of the latter’s European production companies, but today’s deal is the first confirming a network has ordered a local remake. TVN is a stablemate of WBITVP within Warner Bros Discovery.

So You Think You Can Dance comes from 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions. In the U.S., it completed an 18th run earlier this year. Globally, it has been made in 32 countries to date, and its Next Generation Junior spin-off version has aired the Netherlands and Poland, where it was on public network TVP.

The news comes on the final morning of MIPCOM in Cannes, where Sony has been in town shopping various formats and finished titles. Outgoing Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra was among the keynotes, telling delegates about his “boring” exit from the Sony Corp-owned production powerhouse and hinting at a move back into private equity in his next role.

