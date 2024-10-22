‘God Of War’: Ronald D. Moore Boards Amazon Series As New Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE : With Ronald D. Moore back in the Sony Pictures TV Studio s fold, the prolific creator/showrunner is taking on a high-profile IP for the studio. He has been tapped as writer, executive producer and showrunner of Sony TV and Amazon MGM Studios’ Prime Video series God Of War, based on PlayStation‘s hugely popular ancient mythology-themed video game.

Moore’s involvement with God Of War follows the recent exit of the project’s original creative team , showrunner/executive producer Rafe Judkins and exec producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, who had been with the show since its inception two and a half years ago . As Deadline reported, they had completed multiple scripts prior to the changeover, which marks a shift in the creative direction of the series adaptation.

God Of War is the first major new project for Moore since he returned to Sony TV in June with a new multi-year overall deal. He had left the indie studio in 2020 after a successful 10-year run that yielded two long-running, hit series developed/co-created by him, Outlander for Starz and For All Mankind for Apple TV+. Four years later, the shows are still going and both have become franchises, spawning upcoming spinoffs, Blood of My Blood and Star City, respectively. Moore serves as an executive producer on the mothership series and the offshoots.

During his previous Sony TV stint, Moore executive produced two other projects that went to series, including anthology Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams for Prime Video. It is one of several genre series he has worked on, most notably the award-winning Battlestar Galactica for Syfy via UCP, which he developed and executive produced.

Since its 2005 launch on the PlayStation 2, the God of War franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has spanned a total of seven games across four PlayStation consoles. At the center of the story is ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity’s influence. After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for a chance to change his fate.

Santa Monica Studio’s creative director Cory Barlog remains an executive producer on the TV series alongside PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan as well as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Hermen Hulst and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Santa Monica Studio’s Jeff Ketcham is a co-executive producer.

Moore is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

