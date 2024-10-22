Open in App
    Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Says Disney CEO Job “Not Even On My Mind”

    By Jill Goldsmith,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yPRF_0wHZ1clD00

    Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the top job at Disney is not something he’s thinking about at all as the Mouse House seeks a successor to Bob Iger.

    Disney Names James Gorman Board Chairman; Bob Iger’s Successor Now Set To Be Announced In Early 2026

    It’s “not even on my mind, really,” Sarandos told the WSJ Tech Live conference Tuesday when asked if he would take a call from James Gorman , incoming chair of the Disney board and head of the committee on succession planning.

    Sarandos has been with Netflix for about 25 years.

    “Honestly, I think what we are doing is so exciting,” he said during a Q&A.

    Netflix is on the top of the streaming pile but still has lots of room to grow, he noted, recalling early days when the streamer rented physical DVDs by mail and he was in charge of buying them at Best Buy and Walmart. Founder Reed Hastings knew from early on the internet would be the future (Sarandos “named it Netflix, not DVDflix for a reason”). Employees “had a party when we hit a million subscribers.” Now the platform is approaching 300 million worldwide. “At 10% of consumer engagement, it feels so small … So what’s it feel like to get to 15, to 20?”

    The Disney succession has consumer Hollywood and Wall Street, with an internal candidate being the most likely but no formal announcement coming until early in 2026 . Iger’s contract runs through the end of that year.

    Sarandos is co-CEO with Greg Peters, after having been Hastings’ COO for some years; he said the setup works great with Peters in charge of all things tech and himself overseeing content. “The co-CEO model works uniquely well,” he said. “We’ve got two very distinctly different things that we have to accomplish. One is in the technology of the delivery and the UI and all because all the product enhancements that has to happen, and then this kind of creative culture that has to pick and create the programming for the world. And the creative culture that technology in the tech cultures are different.”

    Netflix Adds 5.1M Subscribers, Beating Wall Street Forecasts

    “We need to build a company where our tech employees feel like they work at the greatest tech company in the world, and our creative employees need to feel like they work at the best entertainment company in the world, and they both have to be true,” he added.

    He said the two execs also get along really well. “I don’t know that it works everywhere,” he said. “If your business culture is more politically charged than ours is [it] might not go so well. You know, there were three co-emperors in the Roman Empire. None of them went very well.”

    Sarandos today delved a bit into the company’s new business lines. In live sports, the streamer has two NFL games coming on Christmas Day, and a deal with WWE for weekly shows. Asked about this thinking, he said, “For me, the reason, the difference, between the event and the full season in general is really the economics. I think the leagues do a phenomenal job of building fandom. And for that, they get to keep all the money, and distribution’s a pretty low margin business in league sports. You know, for full-season league sports.”

    “I do think if we can add some value back to them, which I think we do uniquely, we can make that work.”

    He also said that there could be many more Netflix immersive experiential installations like the ones under construction in Dallas and King Of Prussia, PA — up to 50 to 60 globally. Temporary live experiences like a Stranger Things drive-in during Covid, or the Bridgerton Ball or Squid Game challenge are extremely popular but “you spend so much time and energy and money on the setting them up and breaking them down. This is a way to bring some scale to this thing that consumers really love.”

    Asked which series he wishes Netflix had made, he said, “I wish we had every show that was successful somewhere else,” citing The Bear on FX (“I wish that was one of ours”) and Ted Lasso (“super impressive for Apple. People really loved it. It was a kind of a show that spoke to the time really well. People were looking for something light and fun and it was just that”).

    'Lonely Planet' Takes Over Netflix Film List; 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Remains No. 1 In TV

