    Justin Bieber Remembers Liam Payne & Reshares Fan Tribute In The Wake Of His Death: “You Are Allowed To Grieve As A Fan”

    By Armando Tinoco,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ti5Zl_0wGB54sp00

    Justin Bieber is remembering Liam Payne and shared a touching tribute on social media.

    Liam Payne Toxicology Results Indicate Multiple Drugs In Body At Time Of Death – Reports

    The “Stay” singer took to his Instagram Stories and reposted a video dedicated to the One Direction bandmember that shows fans paying tribute to the late singer following his death.

    “Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan,” says the voiceover in the fan-made video Bieber shared. “You are allowed to love someone you’ve never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone.”

    The Instagram video created by user @xorianbowlouis that Bieber shared shows all the outpour of love that Payne has received from fans after his death. Notes, pictures, balloons, and flowers are seen in the video, which memorializes the late singer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J42a9_0wGB54sp00
    Justin Bieber shares tribute to Liam Payne

    Payne died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling off a balcony from a hotel’s third floor . According to a preliminary autopsy report by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, Payne died of “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” as the result of the fall.

    Liam Payne Tribute At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony Three Days After His Death

    The singer is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, who he had with Girls Aloud, and former X-Factor UK judge Cheryl. Cheryl recently took to social media to ask for respect amid reports of Payne’s death .

    “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” Cheryl wrote in a statement. “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

    She continued, “I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

    Robbie Williams Says Of Liam Payne Tragedy: "I Am The Problem If I Do Nothing. We Are The Problem If We Don't"; Applauds Chappell Roan For Pushing Back On Pressures Of Fame

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Annie E i love you
    1d ago
    RIP LIAM PAYNE
    View all comments
