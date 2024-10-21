Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    Film Tech Firm Gathr Launches Partner TVOD Service, Aiming To Give Controversial Titles A Commercial Chance

    By Dade Hayes,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqh5c_0wGA3OWX00

    EXCLUSIVE: Gathr, a film and event tech firm, has launched a “partner TVOD” service aimed at helping films seen as problematic by major tech platforms connect with commercial audiences and supporters.

    'Anora' Rocks Best Per Screen Opening Of 2024 As Neon Calls Out Critical & Audience Trajectory Similar To 'Parasite' - Specialty Box Office

    The new offering will be used during the fourth quarter by a number of notable features, including festival breakout Union , Deadline has learned. The documentary about a labor organizing effort at an Amazon warehouse on New York’s Staten Island won acclaim at the last Sundance Film Festival, and was given a U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art of Change.

    Due to its subject matter, distributors shied away despite the buzz, but Gathr’s solution allows the transactional video on demand (TVOD) window to unfold on terms set by affiliate partners. They can integrate a film’s TVOD presence into their own websites, with rights holders establishing terms that could include minimum and maximum retail pricing, territorial restrictions, and sales windows.

    According to Gathr, affiliates earn a profit from the difference between the film’s booking fees—a flat rate per rental—and their retail price. They can also add custom elements to the rental checkout, including the sale of their own products, charity donations or a questionnaire to enhance their data on customers who opt into the process.

    Along with Union , which is directed by Stephen Maing and Brett Story, the initial roster for the Partner TVOD rollout includes Vanessa and Ted Hope’s Invisible Nation ; Rebecca and Pete Davis’ Join or Die ; Matthieu Rytz and Jason Momoa’s Deep Rising ; Stephen Gyllenhaal and Dan Pallotta’s UnCharitable ; and Ruth Leitman’s No One Asked You .

    UnCharitable had been among the films to take advantage of Gathr’s “pay-it-forward” ticketing setup, which Deadline revealed last June . The company said its tool offers greater visibility than the one promoted by Angel Studios on releases like left-field 2023 hit Sound of Freedom .

    In an interview with Deadline, Gathr CEO Scott Glosserman said he sees the new TVOD initiative as enhancing the company’s focus on what it calls the “direct-to-audience” window. “An effective go-to-market strategy for many startups is to partner with supply aggregators – trusted brands that already have relationships with their customers,” he said. “We now provide the technology for filmmakers to do the same.” He added, “We want filmmakers to control the rights and not just hand over rights to the aggregators.”

    Cannes Palme D'Or Winner & Awards Contender 'Anora' Debuts In Limited Release Kicking Off Season - Specialty Preview

    In addition to being more flexible with rights, Gathr charges a 15% fee, Glosserman said, compared with the 30% to 50% taken off the top by Apple, Amazon or Google.

    The initial films using the tool are “ones that global streamers don’t want to touch,” for various reasons, the CEO said. While the case of Union is straightforward (it is logical to imagine the tech behemoth not wanting to promote a movie about an insurgent movement against it by its own employees), Glosserman said a lot of films can be flagged for a host of reasons. Gathr is aiming to harness the power of the larger direct-to-consumer shift in the economy to the benefit of the film community. “If you’re AllBirds, you don’t need Foot Locker the way Nike did,” he said.

    Despite the accolades at Sundance, Union didn’t find a distributor after its festival premiere. Producers Samantha Curley and Mars Verrone looked to turn that outsider status into a positive, setting out to distribute the film in the spirit of the story at its core. Through grassroots organizing and a collaboration with impact producers at Red Owl, Curley said in a statement provided to Deadline, “We’ve built partnerships with several of the largest unions in the country, with access to millions of active and retired members. By distributing the film directly to audiences and enabling our partners to offer streaming to their members, we’re enabling profit-sharing opportunities for the film and our partners, quicker cash flow, and network building through access to data that streamers don’t provide to filmmakers.”

    Stephen Gyllenhaal, director of UnCharitable , said Gathr’s “unique affiliate model has elevated TVOD to a new level, providing a sustainable self-distribution method that’s unparalleled.” The outlet has helped the film across global markets, he added, connecting us with diverse audiences and charities.”

    Since the pay-it-forward setup started, Gathr has added a way for those ticket purchases to be tax-deductible, Glosserman said.

    'Union,' Award-Winning Doc About Extraordinary Bid To Organize Amazon Workers, Announces October Theatrical Release

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Gladiator II’ First Reactions Call Ridley Scott’s Sequel “Unhinged,” “Deliciously Cinematic And Machiavellian”: “Can’t Believe Ridley Pulled This Off”
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Netflix Shutters AAA Video Game Studio
    Deadline 20 hours ago
    Nicolas Cage Urges Young Actors To Protect Themselves From AI: “This Technology Wants To Take Your Instrument”
    Deadline 2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cote De Pablo & Michael Weatherly Share Surprise First Clip For MIPCOM Eyes Only & Tease ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’: “Fans Have Always Wanted To Know What Happened To Them”
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Ana Langenberg Exiting NBCUniversal Formats After Seven Years
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘Twisters’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date
    Deadline 1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Mayim Bialik Reunites With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Melissa Rauch In ‘Night Court’
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    ‘The Penguin’ Hits Another Viewership Milestone
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Says Disney CEO Job “Not Even On My Mind”
    Deadline 19 hours ago
    S.E. Asia Short-Form Platform Viddsee Unveils Inaugural Long-Form Slate Topped By ‘Ivy Boys’ Adaptation With CJ ENM
    Deadline 23 hours ago
    Glenn Close To Receive AARP’s Movies For Grownups Awards Career Achievement Honor
    Deadline 11 hours ago
    CAA Gears Up For End-Of-Year Staff Cuts – The Dish
    Deadline 1 day ago
    ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Showrunner Bellamie Blackstone Is Using Her Magic Touch To Keep The Venerable Game Show Spinning
    Deadline 19 hours ago
    ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Hopes To Boogie To $150 Million Global Opening – Box Office Preview
    Deadline 20 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Wall Street Journal, New York Post Sue Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity As AI Battles Rage
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Red Ink At Landmark Theatres As Fortress Slams Charles Cohen For Transferring Personal Assets Amid Lawsuit
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy