    ‘The Penguin’ Hits Another Viewership Milestone

    By Lynette Rice,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijAXm_0wG3Hhwx00

    Viewers don’t seem to mind the lack of true heroes on The Penguin : the dark and violent drama from HBO Original continues to grow each week and, in fact, hit another series high on Sunday.

    ‘The Penguin’: All About Rhenzy Feliz’ Victor Aguilar, His Stutter & The Future He Chose In Episode 3

    The Colin Farrell starrer averaged 1.8 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, the drama’s strongest single-day performance for the overall series in the states.

    That’s up from previous week’s episode, which drew 1.7M viewers cross-platform, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

    In the meantime, the first episode has now tallied more than 14M viewers.

    ‘The Penguin’: The Story Behind Sofia Falcone’s Time At Arkham State Hospital & Why It Was Important To “See Her Driven Mad”

    The Penguin , which hails from DC Studios, is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc, who serves as writer and showrunner. Craig Zobel directed the first three episodes in addition to executive producing. Bill Carraro also executive produces.

    Besides Farrell, the series stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Theo Rossi, Michael Kelly, Clancy Brown and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

    The cast just made a stop at New York Comic Con. New episodes debut Sundays on HBO and stream on Max.

    'The Penguin' Musters Series High Audience With Episode 4, Tallying 1.7M U.S. Viewers

