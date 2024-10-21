Debi Mazar Joins Jaeden Martell & Luna Blaise In Kevin Lombardo’s Indie Drama ‘Dirty Finger Nails’

EXCLUSIVE : Debi Mazar ( The Insider ) will star opposite Jaeden Martell and Luna Blaise in Dirty Finger Nails , the indie drama marking the feature debut of 28-year-old writer-director Kevin Lombardo, which commenced production in New York City earlier this month.

Troian Bellisario & Thomas Lennon Join Horror Comedy ‘Weekend At The End Of The World’

No word on the role to be played by the veteran actress. The film sees lives of three young guys, a homeless man, two cops, a cleaning lady and two best friends become intertwined by means of a mysterious chair. Touching on themes of morality, temptation, and consequence, it challenges the audience to confront their own ethical and moral dilemmas in a world where we all crave certainty.

Others starring in the project, billed as a gritty parable set on New York City’s Lower East Side, include Keith William Richards, Luca Fersko, Dwyer Hall and Jabari Yusuf. Shoichi Murphey and Toby Bird are producing for Harapeko Productions, with Tina Baione and Matt Baione exec producing for Keep Good Company LLC. Antoine Laurient and Kevin Wang are serving as associate producers.

Djimon Hounsou To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘The Monster’ For ‘Saw’ Producer Mark Burg & Director Darren Lynn Bousman

Over the course of her decades-long career in film, Mazar has worked with such A-list filmmakers as Martin Scorsese ( Goodfellas ), Spike Lee ( Jungle Fever , Malcolm X ), Joel Schumacher ( Batman Forever ), and Michael Mann ( The Insider ), among many others. Also known for roles on shows like Younger and Entourage , she is represented by Curtis Brown Group in the UK, Realm Talent, and Framework Entertainment.

Jaeden Martell & Luna Blaise Set For Kevin Lombardo's Indie Drama 'Dirty Finger Nails'