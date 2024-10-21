Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    ‘General Hospital’ Casts New Man In Trina’s Life

    By Lynette Rice,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qjHY_0wFrq3sH00

    EXCLUSIVE : Is Trina Robinson about to make a love connection on General Hospital ?

    Kelly Monaco Opens Up About 'General Hospital' Exit: "Still Doesn't Make Any Sense"

    Deadline has learned that newcomer Jens Austin Astrup is joining the ABC sudser as Kai, who will debut in November. His character meets Tabyana Ali’s Trina at Port Charles University.

    Astrup’s first episode will air in November.

    A Los Angeles native, Astrup is a graduate of Vassar, where he studied acting and literature. He recurred on Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl and recently starred in Cyrano de Bergerac at the Pasadena Playhouse.

    'General Hospital' To Finally Reunite Genie Francis' Laura With Jonathan Jackson's Lucky

    He’s repped by Framework Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.

    Ali has played Trina Robinson on the ABC sudser since 2022. She recently wrote a column for Deadline about the online trolling she endured this year that prompted the daytime series to recently declare that “General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles.”

    Ron Hale Dies: 'General Hospital' Actor Was 78

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    bozalini
    9h ago
    Im glad they are hooking Trina up with a brother. But I did like Spencer. But the Spencer actor ain't coming back.
    Brat
    1d ago
    Okay, cute kid. I thought Spencer was coming back but not this year
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears After Jason Segel Tells Her “I’m Going To Miss You When You’re Gone”
    Deadline 7 days ago
    Aaron Kaufman Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Superpower’ Director Was 51
    Deadline 3 days ago
    Robbie Williams Says Of Liam Payne Tragedy: “I Am The Problem If I Do Nothing. We Are The Problem If We Don’t”; Applauds Chappell Roan For Pushing Back On Pressures Of Fame
    Deadline 4 days ago
    General Hospital: Kelly Monaco time is over; Sam dies by saving Alexis and Lulu
    Carol Cassada28 days ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: Kristina’s Baby is Alive, and Someone Knows Where She Is
    generalhospitaltea.com14 days ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: The Shocking Twist as Cyrus Ends Lulu’s Painful Journey
    generalhospitaltea.com23 days ago
    The last person you thought was coming back to ‘General Hospital’ is coming back to ‘General Hospital’
    wegotthiscovered.com15 days ago
    General Hospital spoilers: Sasha’s father is…?
    WhatToWatch6 days ago
    Why Violet is Leaving General Hospital
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    General Hospital's Nicholas Pryor dies from cancer as co-star remembers him as a 'father-figure'
    The Mirror US14 days ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com14 days ago
    General Hospital Spoilers: Heartbroken Cody Buys Serenity And Leaves Port Charles For Good!
    generalhospitaltea.com3 days ago
    How are Lucas Jones & Sam McCall Related in General Hospital?
    ComingSoon11 hours ago
    'General Hospital' Star Laura Wright Explains Why She Might Look Different in New Episodes
    PopCulture28 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Leslie Charleson’s Health Updates After Monica Quartermaine Actress’ Exit From ‘General Hospital’
    Closer Weekly1 day ago
    General Hospital spoilers: Jason officially splits with Sonny for Danny’s sake?
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    GH Spoilers: Sam Prepares for Surgery!
    Soaps In Depth2 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pregnant Again’ In Spandex And Sneakers
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO8 days ago
    General Hospital star Nicholas Alexander Chavez had 'whole body shakes' his first day on set
    themirror.com1 day ago
    General Hospital star confirms they're leaving the show and teases a new role
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Legendary Soap Opera Star Dies at 78: ‘Incredible Actor’
    TheDailyBeast20 days ago
    Jophielle Love Opens up About Returning to General Hospital
    Soaps In Depth5 hours ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    ‘GH’ Star Laura Wright Warns Viewers After Gruesome Injury
    TVShowsAce28 days ago
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Fan Favorite Gets Sent Home as Disney Night Receives Record Number of Audience Votes
    Variety20 hours ago
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com7 days ago
    General Hospital fans doubt Kelly Monaco will reveal why she and Billy Miller were dismissed
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy