‘General Hospital’ Casts New Man In Trina’s Life

Deadline has learned that newcomer Jens Austin Astrup is joining the ABC sudser as Kai, who will debut in November. His character meets Tabyana Ali’s Trina at Port Charles University.

A Los Angeles native, Astrup is a graduate of Vassar, where he studied acting and literature. He recurred on Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl and recently starred in Cyrano de Bergerac at the Pasadena Playhouse.

He’s repped by Framework Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.

Ali has played Trina Robinson on the ABC sudser since 2022. She recently wrote a column for Deadline about the online trolling she endured this year that prompted the daytime series to recently declare that “General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles.”

