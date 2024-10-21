Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    Bela Tarr To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Tokyo Film Festival

    By Liz Shackleton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfpfk_0wFLsQlP00

    Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr in recognition of his “extraordinary career and long-standing contributions to the film industry”.

    Why Tokyo International Film Festival Is Putting The Focus On Women's Empowerment

    The award will be presented during a Special Talk event at the festival, featuring Bela Tarr and Japanese filmmaker Yoji Yamada, to be held on November 1 at the festival’s Tokyo Midtown Hibiya venue. TIFF is taking place October 28-November 6.

    Bela Tarr’s credits include the 438-minute film Satantang , which received the Berliner Zeitung Reader’s Jury award at Berlin film festival in 1994; Werckmeister Harmonies , which premiered in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 2000, and The Turin Horse , which won the Silver Bear Jury Grand Prix and the FIPRESCI Prize at Berlin in 2011. Since then, he has been working to foster the next generation of filmmakers by establishing a film school in Sarajevo.

    In February 2024, Bela Tarr led a filmmaking workshop in Fukushima Prefecture in Japan, during which the participants made short films, and Kaori Oda directed a behind-the-scenes documentary.

    Tokyo Film Festival Chiefs Talk Samurai, Japanese Buyers & Building Bridges Between Japan And The World

    TIFF will also host screenings of the films made in the workshop and a talk event entitled “The Fukushima Hamadori Film, Art and Culture Project × Tokyo International Film Festival 2024 — Fukushima Hamadori as Seen with Béla Tarr”.

    TIFF programming director Shozo Ichiyama said: “In 1995, the Tokyo International Film Festival featured Satantango by Bela Tarr, marking a significant historical event. The seven-and-a-half-hour film drew audiences to Theatre Cocoon and captivated them with its unique style that diverged from traditional film narrative.

    “After directing the masterpiece The Turin Horse in 2011, the director shocked the world by announcing his premature retirement. However, Tarr later founded the film school film.factory in Sarajevo and conducted a series of workshops across the world, mentoring and encouraging many young film creators. In recognition of his significant contributions to the film industry worldwide, the Tokyo International Film Festival would like to present Bela Tarr with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as a film director and educator.”

    Tokyo Film Festival Unveils Competition Line-up; 'My Favourite Cake' To Screen In Women's Empowerment Section

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne Toxicology Results Indicate Multiple Drugs In Body At Time Of Death – Reports
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Cote De Pablo & Michael Weatherly Share Surprise First Clip For MIPCOM Eyes Only & Tease ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’: “Fans Have Always Wanted To Know What Happened To Them”
    Deadline 1 day ago
    ‘Twisters’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date
    Deadline 2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Glenn Close To Receive AARP’s Movies For Grownups Awards Career Achievement Honor
    Deadline 14 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Mayim Bialik Reunites With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Melissa Rauch In ‘Night Court’
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Nicolas Cage Urges Young Actors To Protect Themselves From AI: “This Technology Wants To Take Your Instrument”
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    S.E. Asia Short-Form Platform Viddsee Unveils Inaugural Long-Form Slate Topped By ‘Ivy Boys’ Adaptation With CJ ENM
    Deadline 1 day ago
    ‘Yellowstone’ Trailer Previews A Dark & Violent End To Season 5: “This War Is Just Beginning”
    Deadline 1 day ago
    JonBenét Ramsey Docuseries From Joe Berlinger Opened At Netflix
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    CAA Gears Up For End-Of-Year Staff Cuts – The Dish
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Shakira Sets New Dates For ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ North America Tour After Arenas-To-Stadiums Upgrade
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Red Ink At Landmark Theatres As Fortress Slams Charles Cohen For Transferring Personal Assets Amid Lawsuit
    Deadline 1 day ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    When ‘Married At First Sight’ Collides Head First With ‘Survivor’, The Result Is ‘Stranded On Honeymoon Island’
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
    NBCU Looks To Build ‘The Wall’ In International Markets With Plans For European Production Hub
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Stephen Amell, Minnie Driver, Hamza Haq To Star In Crime Series ‘Underbelly’ For Canadian Streamer Crave; Shaftesbury Producing & Fifth Season Across Sales
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Menendez Brothers’ Fate To Be Decided By End Of Week, L.A. DA George Gascón Tells CNN
    Deadline 21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy