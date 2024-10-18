Open in App
    British Independent Film Awards: ‘Kneecap’, ‘Hoard’ & ‘Last Swim’ Among Titles On New Talent Longlists

    By Zac Ntim,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJ02n_0wBwHA0500

    Subversive Irish breakout pic Kneecap and Sasha Nathwani’s gentle yet ambitious debut Last Swim are among the titles that have nabbed mentions on the new talent longlists at this year’s British Independent Film Awards.

    Ian McKellen In 'The Critic', Aubrey Plaza-Starring 'My Old Ass', Anime Series 'Dan Da Dan: First Encounter' And More 'Kneecap' - Specialty Preview

    Both Kneecap and Last Swim pop up on the Douglas Hickox Best Debut Director Award longlist. Other nominees include Hoard , directed by Luna Carmoon, and Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight , which debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

    All four films also feature on the best screenplay longlist alongside Christopher Andrews’s Bring Them Down starring Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott. Other pics on the screenplay longlist include The Ceremony by Jack King and Jed Hart’s Restless .

    Overall, the longlists include 31 British features, with 20 fiction and 11 documentary features across four debut filmmaking categories. Within that, there are 13 first-time fiction feature directors, 16 first-time feature documentary directors, 11 first-time writers, and 19 breakthrough producers.

    The final five nominees in all categories will be announced on Tuesday 5 November. Winners will be revealed at the BIFA awards ceremony on Sunday 8 December, which this year returns to the Roundhouse in Camden.

    Check out the longlists below.

    The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film

    Amrou Al-Kadhi – Layla

    Christopher Andrews – Bring Them Down

    Luna Carmoon – Hoard

    Lucy Cohen – Edge of Summer

    James Krishna Floyd – Unicorns [also directed by Sally El Hosaini]

    Stuart Gatt – Catching Dust

    Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

    Jack King – The Ceremony

    Rob Morgan – Stopmotion

    Sasha Nathwani – Last Swim

    Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

    Daina O Pusić – Tuesday

    Joshua Trigg – Satu – Year of the Rabbit

    Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

    Christopher Andrews – Bring Them Down

    Luna Carmoon – Hoard

    James Krishna Floyd – Unicorns

    Jed Hart – Restless

    Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

    Jack King – The Ceremony

    Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

    Daina O Pusić – Tuesday

    'Strange Darling', 'Between The Temples' & 'Coraline' Buoy Specialty Box Office

    Sandhya Suri – Santosh

    Mrs & Mr Thomas – The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]

    Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

    David Allen – Wilding

    Georgia Bradburn, Lucy Walker, Benjamin Brown, Sam Chown Ahern, Robin Elliot Knowles – The Stimming Pool [also directed by Steven Eastwood]

    Duncan Cowles – Silent Men

    Carla J Easton, Blair Young – Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands

    Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane – Grand Theft Hamlet

    Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter – Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other

    Rachel Ramsay – Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]

    Clair Titley – The Contestant

    Franc Vissers – I’m Still Here

    Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood & Shepperton Studios

    Beth Allan – Tummy Monster

    Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer – The Ceremony

    Mark David – Catching Dust [also produced by Stuart Gatt, John Katz, Edward R Pressman]

    Balthazar de Ganay, James Bowsher – Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

    Robert Ford – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story [also produced by also produced by Ian Bonhôte, Lizzie Gillett]

    Helen Gladders – Tuesday [also produced by Ivana MacKinnon, Oliver Roskill]

    Savannah James-Bayly – Layla

    Virginia Gilbert, Barry Castagnola – Reawakening

    John McKay – Falling Into Place [also produced by Yvonne Wellie, Milena Klemke, Jakob Weydeman, Jonas Weydemann]

    Nisha Mullea – Last Swim [also produced by Helen Simmons, Campbell Beaton, Bert Hamelinck, James Isilay, Sorcha Shepherd]

    Jacob Swan Hyam – Bring Them Down [also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]

    Ben Toye – Treading Water

    Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura – Witches [also produced by Manon Ardisson]

    Chloe White – The Stimming Pool [also produced by Steven Eastwood]

    Rebecca Wolff – Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]

    The Enduring Allure Of 'Coraline' At The Specialty Box Office

