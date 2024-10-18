British Independent Film Awards: ‘Kneecap’, ‘Hoard’ & ‘Last Swim’ Among Titles On New Talent Longlists

Subversive Irish breakout pic Kneecap and Sasha Nathwani’s gentle yet ambitious debut Last Swim are among the titles that have nabbed mentions on the new talent longlists at this year’s British Independent Film Awards.

Ian McKellen In 'The Critic', Aubrey Plaza-Starring 'My Old Ass', Anime Series 'Dan Da Dan: First Encounter' And More 'Kneecap' - Specialty Preview

Both Kneecap and Last Swim pop up on the Douglas Hickox Best Debut Director Award longlist. Other nominees include Hoard , directed by Luna Carmoon, and Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight , which debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

All four films also feature on the best screenplay longlist alongside Christopher Andrews’s Bring Them Down starring Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott. Other pics on the screenplay longlist include The Ceremony by Jack King and Jed Hart’s Restless .

Overall, the longlists include 31 British features, with 20 fiction and 11 documentary features across four debut filmmaking categories. Within that, there are 13 first-time fiction feature directors, 16 first-time feature documentary directors, 11 first-time writers, and 19 breakthrough producers.

The final five nominees in all categories will be announced on Tuesday 5 November. Winners will be revealed at the BIFA awards ceremony on Sunday 8 December, which this year returns to the Roundhouse in Camden.

Check out the longlists below.

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film

Amrou Al-Kadhi – Layla

Christopher Andrews – Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon – Hoard

Lucy Cohen – Edge of Summer

James Krishna Floyd – Unicorns [also directed by Sally El Hosaini]

Stuart Gatt – Catching Dust

Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Jack King – The Ceremony

Rob Morgan – Stopmotion

Sasha Nathwani – Last Swim

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Daina O Pusić – Tuesday

Joshua Trigg – Satu – Year of the Rabbit

Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

Christopher Andrews – Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon – Hoard

James Krishna Floyd – Unicorns

Jed Hart – Restless

Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Jack King – The Ceremony

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Daina O Pusić – Tuesday

'Strange Darling', 'Between The Temples' & 'Coraline' Buoy Specialty Box Office

Sandhya Suri – Santosh

Mrs & Mr Thomas – The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

David Allen – Wilding

Georgia Bradburn, Lucy Walker, Benjamin Brown, Sam Chown Ahern, Robin Elliot Knowles – The Stimming Pool [also directed by Steven Eastwood]

Duncan Cowles – Silent Men

Carla J Easton, Blair Young – Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands

Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane – Grand Theft Hamlet

Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter – Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other

Rachel Ramsay – Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]

Clair Titley – The Contestant

Franc Vissers – I’m Still Here

Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood & Shepperton Studios

Beth Allan – Tummy Monster

Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer – The Ceremony

Mark David – Catching Dust [also produced by Stuart Gatt, John Katz, Edward R Pressman]

Balthazar de Ganay, James Bowsher – Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

Robert Ford – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story [also produced by also produced by Ian Bonhôte, Lizzie Gillett]

Helen Gladders – Tuesday [also produced by Ivana MacKinnon, Oliver Roskill]

Savannah James-Bayly – Layla

Virginia Gilbert, Barry Castagnola – Reawakening

John McKay – Falling Into Place [also produced by Yvonne Wellie, Milena Klemke, Jakob Weydeman, Jonas Weydemann]

Nisha Mullea – Last Swim [also produced by Helen Simmons, Campbell Beaton, Bert Hamelinck, James Isilay, Sorcha Shepherd]

Jacob Swan Hyam – Bring Them Down [also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]

Ben Toye – Treading Water

Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura – Witches [also produced by Manon Ardisson]

Chloe White – The Stimming Pool [also produced by Steven Eastwood]

Rebecca Wolff – Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]

The Enduring Allure Of 'Coraline' At The Specialty Box Office