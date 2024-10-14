UTA Signs Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed NewlyWeds duo Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo in all areas.

The LA-headquartered agency will represent the British TV, radio and pod hosts via its UK Creator practice with the support of UTA-owned Curtis Brown in specific areas. Last year, UTA signed Laing’s podcast network JamPot , which produces his and Habboo’s pods. The pair have left previous UK agency YMU, which has experienced a great deal of change of late.

Laing and Habboo met on E4’s Made in Chelsea several years back. They left the show in 2021, married in 2023 and launched their successful podcast NewlyWeds, which came off the back of their NearlyWeds show. Other pods they have helmed include Habboo and Melissa Tatam’s Wednesdays and Great Company with Jamie Laing , both of which are made by JamPot. Laing also hosts BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime with Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton.

UTA branded the signings a “significant milestone” for the Creator division that launched in 2006. Other talent on the books includes Emma Chamberlain, Alix & Ashtin Earle, Madeline Argy, Charli D’Amelio, Jake Shane, Kai Cenat and Alex Cooper.

UTA has expanded internationally in recent months. It bought European soccer agency Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF) over the summer and moved to a new London office last year , coming not long after the acquisition of Curtis Brown.

