    Country Music Star Brantley Gilbert Interrupts Tupelo Gig, To Help Deliver His Baby On Tour Bus

    By Caroline Frost,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLJDv_0w55bvXD00

    Country music star Brantley Gilbert made an impromptu interruption to his concert Friday night – disappearing off stage to help his pregnant wife deliver their baby on the tour bus.

    Bill Maher Wants Americans To Follow Country Music's Example Of Progress: "Respect Each Other"

    Saturday Gilbert posted a video to Instagram , detailing what he called “the craziest night of my life.”

    The New York Post reports that Gilbert’s wife Amber went into labor just he as was starting his set at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Miss., famously the birthplace of Elvis Presley. A midwife was reportedly on the bus to assist, according to Country Rebel website.

    Tommy Cash Dies: Country Singer and Johnny Cash's Brother Was 84

    After the baby was born – a third child for the couple – Gilbert returned to stage where he told the crowd, “We got a baby!”

    He continued: “Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you.”

    Academy Of Country Music Awards Nominations: Luke Combs Leads With 8; Morgan Wallen & Megan Moroney Nab 6 Each

    Marie
    2h ago
    Beautiful ❤️ Congratulations 🎉
    Martin Gandy
    1d ago
    congratulations dude ur a great man 👨
    View all comments
