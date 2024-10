Zurich Film Festival 2024 Winners — Full List

Concluding its 20th year, the Zurich Film Festival has named the winners this year’s Golden Eye.

As the festival wrapped up this weekend in Switzerland, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl and Black Box Diaries took home the ZFF’s Golden Eye awards in the Feature Film and Documentary Competitions.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl was selected by jury president Lee Daniels and members Souheila Yacoub, Jo Willems, Ewa Puszczyńska and Sophie Deraspe, with Jianjie Lin’s Brief History of a Family earning special mention.

Black Box Diaries was chosen by jury president Kevin Macdonald and members Franziska Sonder, Vincent Kelner, Anna Hints and Ben Bernhard, with Sandi DuBowski’s Sabbath Queen and Kinshuk Surjan’s Marching in the Dark recieving special mention.

Other winners include Les Courageux , Leeuwin and Die Heinzels 2: Neue Mützen, Neue Mission , with the latter two competing in ZFF for Kids. Also honored at the festival were Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Pamela Anderson, Alicia Vikander and more.

Shiori Ito in Black Box Diaries .

Here are the winners for the 2024 Zurich Film Festival.

Feature Film Competition

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (dir. Rungano Nyoni)

Documentary Competition

Black Box Diaries (dir. Shiori Itō)

Critics’ Award

Les Courageux (dir. Jasmin Gordon)

ZFF for Kids Jury Award

Leeuwin (dir. Raymond Grimbergen)

ZFF for Kids Audience Award

Die Heinzels 2: Neue Mützen, Neue Mission (dir. Ute Von Münchow-Pohl)

Audience Award

Black Box Diaries (dir. Shiori Itō)

Film Prize of the Churches of Zurich

Les Courageux (dir. Jasmin Gordon)

Best international Film Music

Ahmed Soroko

Golden Icon Award

Kate Winslet

Golden Eye Award

Jude Law

Golden Eye Award

Pamela Anderson

Golden Eye Award

Alicia Vikander

A Tribute To … Award

Edward Berger

Lifetime Achievement Award

Emil Steinberger

Career Achievement Award

Howard Shore

Game Changer Award

Roeg Sutherland

