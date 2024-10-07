Open in App
    Gbenga Akinnagbe Joins Kathryn Bigelow’s New Netflix Film

    By Rosy Cordero,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtNo4_0vxsQ29o00

    EXCLUSIVE: Gbenga Akinnagbe ( The Old Man ) has been cast in Kathryn Bigelow‘s new Netflix film.

    Everything We Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 4 So Far

    The film’s title and plot remain under wraps, though sources tell Deadline it will be set at the White House as a national crisis unfolds. The untitled thriller also stars Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee, Gabriel Basso, Anthony Ramos, Tracy Letts, Moses Ingram, Kyle Allen, Francesca Carpanini, Abubakr Ali, Malachi Beasley and Aminah Nieves.

    Netflix declined to comment on the casting.

    The project was set at the streamer in May , Bigelow’s first feature since the 2017 thriller Detroit from Annapurna Pictures. In between both projects, she was developing an adaptation of of the novel Aurora from David Koepp that didn’t work out.

    Akinnagbe can currently be seen in the FX drama series The Old Man working alongside Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow in the role of “Julian Carson.” Season 2 premiered on September 12 and is due to conclude the season on October 24.

    'Virgin River' Season 6 To Premiere Earlier Than Expected, First-Look Images Released

    Up next, he will star opposite Juliette Lewis and Peter Dinklage in the film The Thicket , based on the critically acclaimed novel by Joe R. Lansdale. In the Western crime-drama, Akinnagbe will portray “Eustace Hollow.”

    Additionally, he will star in the indie Western Broken Tail from director Johnny Remo and his Skipstone Pictures. Written by Remo and Daniel Backman, the film set in 1875 watches as the life of Katherine (Rumer Willis) is shattered when her beloved husband falls victim to a murder orchestrated by the nefarious Colonel Davis (Jeff Fahey). Alone and overwhelmed, Katherine’s path crosses with John Scobell (Akinnagbe), a Black man with a troubled past as a former Pinkerton Agent. Despite initial reluctance, John is drawn to Katherine’s determination and the injustice of Caleb’s death. Together, they form an unlikely alliance fueled by a shared desire for retribution.

    He is repped by IAG, Untitled Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers.

    Will Smith And Michael Bay Eyeing Reunion On Netflix Action Pic 'Fast And Loose'

