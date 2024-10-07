Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 So Far

Pogues and Kooks will clash once more in the latest season of Netflix’s Outer Banks , which will arrive on the streamer in October 2024.

‘Outer Banks’: John B. Declares “We Have Everything To Lose” In New Teaser for Season 4 Dropping In Two Parts

The Young Adult seaside series has come a long way since its Season 1 debut amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on April 15, 2020.

For everything we know about Outer Banks Season 4, read on.

When does Season 4 of Outer Banks come out?

Season 4 of the Netflix series will be split into two parts just like Emily in Paris Season 4 was recently, with five episodes in the first part coming out October 10 and five episodes in the second part, out November 7.

Who is in the Outer Banks Season 4 cast?

Returning from Season 3 are Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward and Calacia Grant as Cleo. Austin North plays Topper Thornton, and Drew Starkey plays Rafe Cameron. Fiona Palomo has been upped to series regular for her role as Sofia in the show.

New faces this season will include J. Anthony Crane ( Dead Ringers, Billions ) as Chandler Groff, a widow who welcomes the Pogues during their latest adventure, Pollyanna McIntosh ( The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Double Blind ) as a rebel Dalia who faces off against the Pogues, Brianna Brown ( Dynasty , Eastsiders ) as island realtor Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez ( Animal Kingdom, Station 19 ) as stranger Lightner and Mia Challis ( FBI: International, Clickbait ) as wild child Ruthie.

Is there a trailer for Outer Banks Season 4?

Yes, there is a trailer for Part 1, or the first five episodes, which was released in late September after the initial teaser.

What happened in Outer Banks Season 3?

At the end of Season 3, an 18-month-flash-forward sequence showed Wes Genrette (David Jensen) proposing working together with the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure. Season 3 had previously brought about the deaths of Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) and Big John Routledge (Charles Halford) on the quest for El Dorado, the city of gold. The Pogues ultimately found what they were looking for — the gold in El Dorado.

What is Outer Banks Season 4 about?

Season 4 will take viewers back to the period that led up to Genrette’s proposal. They resolved to return to the Outer Banks to live a normal life, but financial setbacks (JJ bidding $100K on a boat when they get a bill for $13K shortly after) will pull them back into the “G” game.

Genrette offers a premium for their services in tracking down the legendary prize.

