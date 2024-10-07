Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    Ron Perlman Reunites With ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Co-Star Theo Rossi In ‘Come With Me’

    By Dessi Gomez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrLbl_0vxbzrgq00

    EXCLUSIVE: Ron Perlman has joined the cast of Aaron Harvey’s upcoming Come With Me thriller film.

    Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina And Ron Perlman Join Apple’s ‘The Instigators’

    The actor will portray Dalton Kirby, a sharp radio host who influences a working-class man (Theo Rossi) with his verbal rants of fear and doom. This marks a reunion for the pair of actors, who worked together on Sons of Anarchy .

    In Come With Me , Rossi’s character falls under the influence of Kirby’s diatribes, which darken the world around him. He soon run into trouble at work as a result of absorbing Kirbey’s acerbic radio rhetoric.

    Come With Me recently wrapped production in Gulfport, Biloxi and Pass Christian, Mississippi. Harvey ( The Neighbor , Into the Ashes ) directs from a script he cowrote with Jonathan Croom. The film is also produced by Demetrius Stear, Colin Bates, Kevin Greene, and Nicholas Carmona.

    Executive producers include Ryan Francis, Lance Kawas, Fadi Assaf, Michael Sirow and Javier C. Ortiz. A Mind’s Eye, DreamSyndicate, EverBright Pictures, and Michael Bruce Pictures in association with FilmLens are also behind the production.

    RELATED: ‘The Penguin’ Star Theo Rossi Boards Aaron Harvey’s ‘Come With Me’ As Star & EP

    Ashley Benson, Jake Lacy, Justin Long & Ron Perlman To Topline Comedic Thriller ‘Stranglehold’ From Clark Duke, Yale Productions

    Perlman’s long list of credits includes Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy movies, and, more recently, Don’t Look Up (2021) and Nightmare Alley (2021). He will soon appear in the crime-thriller Absolution starring alongside Liam Neeson.

    In Sons of Anarchy , which ran from 2008 to 2013, Perlman played Clarence ‘Clay’ Morrow alongside Rossi’s Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz.

    Perlman is repped by Gersh and LINK Entertainment.

    RELATED: Theo Rossi, Michael Rooker, David Costabile & Jackie Earle Haley To Topline Thriller ‘In Fortune’s Shadow’ – First Look

    'The Penguin' Star Theo Rossi Boards Aaron Harvey's 'Come With Me' As Star & EP

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton Still A Giant Cat. 4 Storm; Size Of Wind Path Explodes Overnight; Tornados Touch Down On East Coast; Disney World, Universal Orlando & SeaWorld Close – Update
    Deadline 2 days ago
    ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Breaks Protocol, Releases Viewer Vote Totals After 33 Seasons — And They’re Surprising
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Local TV Stations Still Pushing To Reclaim 10 PM Hour From Broadcast Networks, Top Exec Says
    Deadline 2 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    ‘SNL’ Promo: Ariana Grande Wants Nothing Wicked, Cast Has Other Ideas
    Deadline 3 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    UK Government Reviewing Decision To Refuse Planning Permission For James Cameron-Backed $950M Film Studio
    Deadline 5 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Ed Wheeler Dies: Veteran Actor In ‘Law & Order’, ‘Blue Bloods’, Other Series & Films Was 88
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    White House Launches Reddit Account To Provide Hurricane Information
    Deadline 22 hours ago
    NBC Meteorologist Chokes Up While Reporting On Hurricane Milton: “This Is Just Horrific”
    Deadline 1 day ago
    PBS Kids Orders TV Adaptation Of Jacqueline Woodson’s ‘The Day You Begin’
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Steve McQueen On Why The Industry “Wasn’t Ready” For ‘Widows’ And Meeting Hollywood Execs After Making ‘Hunger’: “They Thought I Was White” — LFF
    Deadline 5 hours ago
    André Øvredal Directing Untitled Horror Pic For Paramount & Walter Hamada’s 18hz
    Deadline 22 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition’ Screening, Show Memorabilia Auction Set To Cap Off Infinity Festival
    Deadline 5 hours ago
    Universal Powering Up Sega Video Game ‘Shinobi’ Into Movie With Sam Hargrave At The Helm
    Deadline 22 hours ago
    Little Big Town To Host NBC Holiday Special ‘Christmas At The Opry’ With Guests Kelsea Ballerini, Josh Groban, More
    Deadline 1 day ago
    ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Adds Alyssa Limperis For Final Season
    Deadline 3 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    The Black List & ‘Blindspotting’ Creator Rafael Casal Unveil The Bay List; Lucasfilm, Tom Hanks’ Playtone & Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media Among Participants
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Justin Timberlake Cancels Show Due To Injury: “I’m Working To Reschedule ASAP”
    Deadline 19 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber22 hours ago
    Data Of Over 200,000 Comcast Subscribers Compromised In Debt Collector Hack
    Deadline 1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy