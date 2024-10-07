Ron Perlman Reunites With ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Co-Star Theo Rossi In ‘Come With Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Perlman has joined the cast of Aaron Harvey’s upcoming Come With Me thriller film.

The actor will portray Dalton Kirby, a sharp radio host who influences a working-class man (Theo Rossi) with his verbal rants of fear and doom. This marks a reunion for the pair of actors, who worked together on Sons of Anarchy .

In Come With Me , Rossi’s character falls under the influence of Kirby’s diatribes, which darken the world around him. He soon run into trouble at work as a result of absorbing Kirbey’s acerbic radio rhetoric.

Come With Me recently wrapped production in Gulfport, Biloxi and Pass Christian, Mississippi. Harvey ( The Neighbor , Into the Ashes ) directs from a script he cowrote with Jonathan Croom. The film is also produced by Demetrius Stear, Colin Bates, Kevin Greene, and Nicholas Carmona.

Executive producers include Ryan Francis, Lance Kawas, Fadi Assaf, Michael Sirow and Javier C. Ortiz. A Mind’s Eye, DreamSyndicate, EverBright Pictures, and Michael Bruce Pictures in association with FilmLens are also behind the production.

Perlman’s long list of credits includes Guillermo Del Toro’s Hellboy movies, and, more recently, Don’t Look Up (2021) and Nightmare Alley (2021). He will soon appear in the crime-thriller Absolution starring alongside Liam Neeson.

In Sons of Anarchy , which ran from 2008 to 2013, Perlman played Clarence ‘Clay’ Morrow alongside Rossi’s Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz.

Perlman is repped by Gersh and LINK Entertainment.

