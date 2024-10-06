Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    ‘Industry’ Creators Mickey Down, Konrad Kay Share Why They Write For Ruthless Harper “Deliberately With Love And Understanding”

    By Caroline Frost,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGfUU_0vwGXAOR00

    Industry has been one of the most successful TV dramas of the past three years, with audiences flocking to the high-octane depiction of young recruits to Pierpont investment bank wrestling with their consciences as they try to further their financial careers.

    Zendaya Previews 'Euphoria' Season 3 Time Jump: "There's Only So Much High School Drama You Can Deal With"

    Season 3 of the HBO/BBC drama is currently airing in the UK, with a fourth season already commissioned. Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who worked in the financial sector before turning to screenwriting, focus on three recruits: Harper (Myha’la), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey).

    The BBC reports that Down and Kay have revealed they deliberately write about characters within that world who have the least amount of power, and particularly for Harper, a young American black woman working in London, with sympathy.

    Down says there are “different ceilings for everyone” – and that your background, race and gender can “have a huge bearing on how successful you can be.” Hence why they portray Harper’s character, sometimes kind, sometimes, ruthless, “with love.”

    'Industry' Star Marisa Abela Asked To Tone Down Sex Scenes In S3 Of Hit HBO Banking Drama

    Down “says: People obviously throw a lot of words at these characters, insults sometimes, especially at Harper, saying she’s awful, she’s heinous, she’s selfish, all that stuff. We write her from a place of understanding.

    “We write her as a young black woman who has come from a disadvantaged background, who is ridiculously ambitious and will do everything to achieve her goals – and that is thrilling.”

    HBO's 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' Sets Out To Unmask Secretive Creator Of World's Most Valuable Crypto Currency

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton One Of The Strongest Storms Ever Recorded In Atlantic Basin; Threat Has Residents Fleeing & Disney World Resort Closing Some Attractions – Update
    Deadline 1 day ago
    NBC Meteorologist Chokes Up While Reporting On Hurricane Milton: “This Is Just Horrific”
    Deadline 12 hours ago
    ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Breaks Protocol, Releases Viewer Vote Totals After 33 Seasons — And They’re Surprising
    Deadline 18 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    ‘SEAL Team’ Finale: Despite A Near-Recast & Shift To Streaming, Military Drama Made It To 7 Seasons & Helped Birth CBS Franchise
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Jim Henson Company Lot On La Brea Not Being Sold To Scientology, Owners Say; “Not In Any Business Dealings With The Church,” Family Declares
    Deadline 2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Madonna Mourns Brother Christopher Ciccone’s Death At 63: “We Danced Through The Madness”
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Awards Season: Campaign Veterans Talk Timing & Other Tips For Success: “You Don’t Want To Peak Too Early” – Zurich Summit
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Prince Harry Not Allowed To Make Claims Of Bugs Or Tracking Devices In Lawsuit, Judge Decides
    Deadline 3 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    How To Watch The ‘Big Brother UK’ Season 21 Live Launch Online & On TV
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Data Of Over 200,000 Comcast Subscribers Compromised In Debt Collector Hack
    Deadline 15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy