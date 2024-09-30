Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    Martin Scorsese To Be Honored By Italy’s National Cinema Museum: “Italian Cinema Has Held A Very Special Place In My Heart”

    By Melanie Goodfellow,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlVto_0vojDT3900

    Martin Scorsese is set to be honored with a life achievement award by Italy’s National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin.

    Oscars: Italy Submits 'Vermiglio' To International Feature Film Race

    The director will receive the museum’s Stella della Mole Award on October 7 in a gala ceremony in the 85-meter-high atrium of its home, the Mole Antonelliana, which was originally conceived as a synagogue.

    The following day, Scorsese will give a masterclass and also attend an introduction to a retrospective devoted to his work, including early films such as What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? and Who’s That Knocking At My Door ? as well as award winners Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

    “Few of the major figures of the New Hollywood era, if any, continue to dazzle audiences around the world as Martin Scorsese does more than 60 years after making his debut,” the museum said in a statement.

    “The Museo Nazionale del Cinema in Torino (Italy) pays tribute to the legendary Maestro who crafted some of the most memorable, celebrated movies in film history and became himself the embodiment of cinematic classics by illustrating with masterly technique the imagery of American society.”

    Previous recipients of the Stella di Mole include Monica Bellucci, Ruben Östlund, Pablo Larraín and Tim Burton.

    Former Berlinale Boss Carlo Chatrian Named Head Of Italy's National Cinema Museum

    The Scorsese tribute is one of the final initiatives of the museum’s outgoing director Domenico De Gaetano, who is soon to be replaced by Carlo Chatrian , who also feted Scorsese, with an honorary Golden Bear , in his previous role as co-director of the Berlinale.

    Scorsese said the Italian honor was particularly dear to him due to his love of Italian cinema.

    “From the time I sat with my grandparents and my parents, over 70 years ago, and watched Rossellini’s Paisà on television, Italian cinema has held a very special place in my heart, a presence that has guided me, sustained me, urged me on in my work as a filmmaker,” he said Martin Scorsese.

    “It’s so meaningful for me to be receiving this honor at this moment in my life, here in this beautiful museum in Torino dedicated to the history of one of the great loves of my life, Italian cinema.”

    Italian Culture Minister Resigns Amid Media Storm Over Move To Hire Lover As A Ministry Advisor

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Says She’s “Never” Returning To Acting: “I’m A Different Person Now”
    Deadline 4 hours ago
    John Amos Cause Of Death Revealed
    Deadline 4 hours ago
    ‘SNL’ Promo: Host Nate Bargatze Meets The New Cast Members — Or So He Thinks
    Deadline 3 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Busan Film Festival Opens With Kiyoshi Kurosawa Honors, Female Industry Award & Netflix’s ‘Uprising’
    Deadline 2 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Warner Bros. Discovery And All Elite Wrestling Reach Multi-Year Renewal, Shoring Up TNT And TBS Lineups And Adding Max Simulcasts
    Deadline 2 hours ago
    ‘The Apprentice’: CBS & NBC Reject TV Spots During Debates Citing News Standards; Distributor Briarcliff Calls Out Networks For “Timidity & Cowardice”
    Deadline 23 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Frank Fritz Dies: ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host Was 60
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Buoyed By ‘Baby Reindeer’ & ‘Hacks’, UTA TV Lit Chiefs Call For Buyers To Take More Risks As Market Becomes “Healthier” & New Pay Models Eyed
    Deadline last hour
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    John Amos Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Roots’ Actor Was 84
    Deadline 1 day ago
    DirecTV And Dish To Merge, Creating U.S. Pay-TV Giant, As AT&T Completes Exit From Entertainment
    Deadline 2 days ago
    ‘Industry’ Creators Mickey Down & Konrad Kay Ink Three-Year Overall Deal With HBO
    Deadline 1 day ago
    ‘Brilliant Minds’ Off To Promising Start On NBC As Premiere Surpasses 9M Viewers
    Deadline 3 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy