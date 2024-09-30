Oasis Adds North American Dates To Live Tour: “You Have One Last Chance To Prove You Loved Us All Along”

The Oasis reunion tour is headed to North America.

The band, which are reforming for a bumper worldwide tour, have now added five dates to Oasis Live ’25. This will encompass stadium gigs in Toronto on August 24, 2025, Chicago (August 28), New Jersey (August 31), LA (September 6) and finally Mexico City (September 12). The Gallagher brothers had teased a major announcement over the weekend.

UK and Ireland shows were announced last month amid fervorish speculation the band was getting back together after years of acrimony and sniping between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Fans can register on a North American ticket private ballot until Tuesday, October 1 at 8am ET, with the sale taking place on Thursday (October 3).

General tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 4) at 12pm local time and will be available from Ticketmaster.

A statement from the band today also noted “plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.”

Oasis last performed last performed in the U.S. 16 years ago. In a typically Oasis-style statement, the band announced its return today on social media, writing: “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

The UK and Ireland dates have led to the biggest concert launch those countries have ever seen, with millions queuing to secure their tickets.

