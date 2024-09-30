Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deadline

    Oasis Adds North American Dates To Live Tour: “You Have One Last Chance To Prove You Loved Us All Along”

    By Jesse Whittock,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DboNG_0voj143s00

    The Oasis reunion tour is headed to North America.

    Sad Oasis Fans "Could Get To Hear Reunion Gigs On Live Concert Album" - report

    The band, which are reforming for a bumper worldwide tour, have now added five dates to Oasis Live ’25. This will encompass stadium gigs in Toronto on August 24, 2025, Chicago (August 28), New Jersey (August 31), LA (September 6) and finally Mexico City (September 12). The Gallagher brothers had teased a major announcement over the weekend.

    UK and Ireland shows were announced last month amid fervorish speculation the band was getting back together after years of acrimony and sniping between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

    Fans can register on a North American ticket private ballot until Tuesday, October 1 at 8am ET, with the sale taking place on Thursday (October 3).

    General tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 4) at 12pm local time and will be available from Ticketmaster.

    Oasis "In Talks For Documentary Ahead Of 2025 Record-Breaking Reunion Gigs" - report

    A statement from the band today also noted “plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.”

    Oasis last performed last performed in the U.S. 16 years ago. In a typically Oasis-style statement, the band announced its return today on social media, writing: “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

    The UK and Ireland dates have led to the biggest concert launch those countries have ever seen, with millions queuing to secure their tickets.

    Oasis Back At Number One In UK Music Chart Despite Anger Over "Dynamic Pricing" Ticket Sales

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Says She’s “Never” Returning To Acting: “I’m A Different Person Now”
    Deadline 4 hours ago
    John Amos Cause Of Death Revealed
    Deadline 4 hours ago
    ‘SNL’ Promo: Host Nate Bargatze Meets The New Cast Members — Or So He Thinks
    Deadline 3 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Warner Bros. Discovery And All Elite Wrestling Reach Multi-Year Renewal, Shoring Up TNT And TBS Lineups And Adding Max Simulcasts
    Deadline 2 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    ‘The Apprentice’: CBS & NBC Reject TV Spots During Debates Citing News Standards; Distributor Briarcliff Calls Out Networks For “Timidity & Cowardice”
    Deadline 23 hours ago
    Frank Fritz Dies: ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host Was 60
    Deadline 1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz36 minutes ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy