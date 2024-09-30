Open in App
    “There’s No Smoking In Heaven, John”: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star Judge Reinhold Pays Tribute To His “Sarge” & “Brother” John Ashton

    By Andreas Wiseman and Glenn Garner,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cq7zs_0voYFGlJ00

    Beverly Hills Cop star Judge Reinhold has paid tribute to his longtime friend and colleague John Ashton, who has passed away at 76 following a battle with cancer.

    Hollywood Reacts To Kris Kristofferson's Death: "What A Gentleman, Kind Soul, And A Lover Of Words"

    The duo memorably played the ‘by the book’ police partners Taggart and Rosewood in the hit comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Ashton was the straight man and Reinhold the clown in what became a beloved comedy pairing in the movies.

    Reinhold said last night: “Thursday night John seemed like he was sleeping but the Yankees were on. They won the game, clinched the division then John made it to home. Forty years of laughs on screen and off. John LIVED his life! My brother, my partner, my Sarge – I love you. There’s no smoking in Heaven, John.”

    Ashton starred in the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and then this year reprised his role in Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F .

    A rep for Ashton told Deadline that the actor died “peacefully” on Thursday in Ft. Collins, CO.

    “John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” read a statement shared by the rep.

    John Ashton Dies: 'Beverly Hills Cop' & 'Midnight Run' Actor Was 76

    “John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him.   John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

    Additionally, Ashton appeared in such films as Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), Midnight Run (1988), Curly Sue (1991), Little Big League (1994), Gone Baby Gone (2007), Middle Men (2009) and Once Upon a River (2019). His TV credits include episodes of Columbo , Wonder Woman , M*A*S*H , Starsky & Hutch , Dallas , The A-Team , The Twilight Zone , Judging Amy and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit .

    Born Feb. 22, 1948 in Springfield, MA and raised in Enfield, CT, Ashton attended Defiance College in Ohio before transferring to University of Southern California, where he graduated with a BA in theater arts.

    In addition to acting, Ashton was also an avid golfer, lending his talents to celebrity golf tournaments around the world for various causes.

    Ashton is survived by wife of 24 years, Robin Hoye; as well as Michelle Ashton and Michael Thomas Ashton; his stepchildren Courtney Donovan, Lindsay Curcio and Ashley Hoye; and his grandson Henry.

    Warren Wilson Dies: Trailblazing Black LA Journalist Was 90

    Comments / 26
    HispanicWoman
    3h ago
    Great actor, RIP 🙏🏼
    Jesus E. Martinez
    7h ago
    RIP
