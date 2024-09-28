Open in App
    Sad Oasis Fans “Could Get To Hear Reunion Gigs On Live Concert Album” – report

    By Caroline Frost,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neuBe_0vmujCVj00

    Thousands of Oasis fans were left disappointed when they were unable to get tickets to the band’s much-feted reunion gigs scheduled for next summer across the UK, but they could have the next best thing – hearing the band perform on a live album of the event.

    Oasis "In Talks For Documentary Ahead Of 2025 Record-Breaking Reunion Gigs" - report

    The Sun newspaper reports that Noel and Liam Gallagher will be offered the chance to record a live album of the Oasis Live ’25 concerts. They cite a source close to the band sharing:

    “The Oasis reunion is an historic moment and these concerts will be talked about for decades to come. Many people around the brothers think they have to capture the shows.

    “A live album of the Oasis reunion could be as iconic as The Who’s Live At Leeds in 1970 or Queen’s Live At Wembley ’86.”

    Oasis haven’t performed since 2009, when Noel Gallagher left the band after a final altercation with his brother, but they previously put out two live albums – Familiar To Millions , released in 2000, sold more than a million copies, and Knebworth 1996 – capturing their live shows in the UK – which was released five years later in 2021.

    Oasis Back At Number One In UK Music Chart Despite Anger Over "Dynamic Pricing" Ticket Sales

    This comes after reports that the previously warring brothers are in talks to film preparations for the forthcoming gigs in a documentary , with AppleTV+ rumoured to be at the front of the queue of streamers keen to work with the band.

    A documentary about Oasis would follow in the footsteps of Apple’s award-winning documentary Get Back , about the making of the Beatles’ 1970 Let It Be.

    Oasis Adds Two Wembley Stadium Shows To 2025 UK-Ireland Tour With Ticket Access Prioritizing Disgruntled Fans

