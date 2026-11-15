📢 Help shape the future of Washington State Park

Missouri State Parks is updating the long-range plan for Washington State Park and wants public input.

A conceptual development planning meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 3 p.m. at Thunderbird Lodge in Washington State Park, 13041 Highway 104, De Soto, MO.

At the meeting, you can:

Learn how the park’s long-range plan is being updated

Ask questions

Share your ideas about future park use and development

A 30-day comment period starts Nov. 17, with an online survey available for feedback. Planning information will also be shared on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page.

For more information, call 636-586-5768.