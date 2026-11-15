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De Soto
📅 Homeschool fall art class for ages 5–6 on Nov 17
4 days ago
📅 Homeschool fall art class for ages 5–6 in De Soto
There’s a fun art class for homeschoolers coming up in De Soto.
What: Homeschool Art Class – Fall Paintings (using tempera paints; paint shirts recommended)
Who: Kids ages 5 & 6
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM
Where: 32905 W 84th St, De Soto, KS 66018
Kids will create their own fall-themed scenes with bright autumn colors.
You must register by Monday, November 16, 2026 at 4 PM to save a spot.
More Info: Calendar • Homeschool Art Class | Ages 5 & 6
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