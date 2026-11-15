📅 Homeschool fall art class for ages 5–6 in De Soto

There’s a fun art class for homeschoolers coming up in De Soto.

What: Homeschool Art Class – Fall Paintings (using tempera paints; paint shirts recommended)

Who: Kids ages 5 & 6

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Where: 32905 W 84th St, De Soto, KS 66018

Kids will create their own fall-themed scenes with bright autumn colors.

You must register by Monday, November 16, 2026 at 4 PM to save a spot.