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🚔 De Soto, KS Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
De Soto’s security scene is busy right now, especially around local tech and industrial sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working nights or evenings, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer Full Time Unarmed Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Salary: $22.28/hour
- Type: Full-time
Patrol a large tech/media/telecom site, watch for safety issues, and help with access control. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can write clear reports, and want steady overnight hours with benefits and paid training.
Security Shift Supervisor - Armed
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Salary: $27.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (Friday & Saturday nights, 10 PM–6 AM)
Lead the weekend overnight team at a client site, coach officers, and be the main contact for incidents and staffing. Great for someone with armed security, military, or law enforcement experience who wants leadership duties and solid benefits.
Unarmed Security Guard - CCTV Operator
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Salary: $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (40-hr) and 32-hr schedules available
Watch live camera feeds, call in on-site officers when needed, and document incidents. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, like a mix of monitoring and light patrols, and want set afternoon or mixed day/evening shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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