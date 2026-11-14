De Soto’s engineering scene is heating up, especially around biotech and EV batteries. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some serious career moves here right now.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: De Soto, KS (Global Animal Health / BTS group)

(Global Animal Health / BTS group) Type: Full-time

Salary (primary location range listed): $142,400 – $224,100 base (plus bonus & long-term incentives; full benefits package)

(plus bonus & long-term incentives; full benefits package) Job Posting End Date: 11/21/2026

Lead a high-performing team that transfers new large-molecule animal health products from R&D into commercial manufacturing. You’ll own process development, tech transfer, and strategic initiatives across a matrixed, regulated biopharma environment, with direct people leadership and strong cross-functional impact.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical authority role at what’s planned to be the world’s largest lithium-ion battery plant. You’ll set manufacturing engineering strategy, lead large-scale automation and process improvement projects, mentor other engineers, and drive safety, quality, and throughput for high-volume EV battery production.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level mechanical role focused on building HVAC and dry process systems for Panasonic’s new battery facility. You’ll work on design updates, Revit/AutoCAD drawings, field walks, and commissioning support to optimize cost, schedule, and quality on a massive green-energy project.

If one of these fits your background, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.