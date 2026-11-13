De Soto’s facilities scene is heating up, especially with Panasonic’s huge new plant plus local care facilities hiring. If you like keeping buildings running smoothly and spaces clean, there’s solid work here right now.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America Location: De Soto, KS (onsite at the new battery plant)

(onsite at the new battery plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) for a massive, state-of-the-art battery factory. This role is all about planning and tracking preventive and corrective maintenance, managing asset data, and working with facilities, engineering, and vendors to keep equipment reliable and compliant. Great fit if you have 4+ years in maintenance planning/CMMS, strong Excel skills, and want to grow in green energy with strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonus program.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team that keeps building systems and utilities running: HVAC, electrical, plumbing, compressed air, chilled water, wastewater, and more. You’ll supervise techs and contractors, manage preventive and emergency work, and support big expansion and startup projects. Ideal if you have 3+ years leadership in facilities/industrial maintenance, strong CMMS and safety knowledge, and want a hands-on supervisor role with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonus potential.

Employer: Hillside Village of De Soto

Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Help keep a local senior living community clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll handle dusting, vacuuming, mopping, sanitizing, laundry, and basic floor care, with some light meal or snack prep at times. This role offers paid training, paid time off, a referral program, and advancement opportunities, and is great if you’re detail-oriented and want steady, in-person work with a smaller, community feel.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.